Weighing in. The Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel has shared her thoughts on the rumored romance between Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian.

In a TikTok video on Monday, July 10, Bethenny, 52, told her followers there was “no chance” of Kim, 42, and Tom, 45, getting together. “I’m sure there’s a curiosity. He is the greatest football player of all time, and she is the greatest player of the fame game of all time,” the Bravo star said.

According to Bethenny, the relationship wouldn’t work because Tom’s ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, is “relatively high maintenance,” calling her “a Brazilian gorgeous supermodel.”

“But she really did lean into his life, lean into being a mom, moving to Massachusetts. She was a football player’s wife,” Bethenny continued. “I just think there can only be one peacock in a relationship. And he’s done high maintenance, but not on a Kim Kardashian level. Kim Kardashian will not be Tom Brady’s peacock. It’s just too much work.”

Tom and Kim first sparked dating rumors in May this year after Kim was seen looking at properties in the Bahamas, where the athlete also owns a home. Tom’s rep denied there was anything romantic going on between them. Additionally, a source told Us Weekly the two are “strictly friends.”

“Kim is looking at purchasing property in Baker’s Bay and knows Tom has a vacation home there in the Bahamas,” the insider said on May 16. “She reached out to him for advice, and he was really helpful. He pointed her in a few different directions and made a couple recommendations.”

The rumors picked up again when Kim and Tom both attended Michael Rubin’s 4th of July party in the Hamptons and were reportedly seen chatting together. One source told People that Kim does have a “crush” on Tom, but another source alleged that the two “barely even said hello” to each other at the party.

Tom and Gisele, who share two children together, finalized their divorce in October 2022 after 14 years of marriage. Meanwhile, Kim finalized her divorce from Kanye West, with whom she shares four kids, in November 2022. They had been married since 2014. Amid the divorce, Kim dated Pete Davidson from October 2021 to August 2022.

If Kim is dating anyone these days, she’ll likely keep it hidden for a while. She talked about wanting to keep her dating life private in an episode of The Kardashians season 3, which was filmed in October last year and premiered on May 25, 2023.

“You obviously learn from every situation and the one thing I learned from my last situation was, like, the media made me feel like I was in a very serious relationship, like, so quickly,” she said on the show. “I just want to sneak around a little bit. Like there’s nothing wrong with wanting to sneak.”