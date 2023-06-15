TMI! Kim Kardashian revealed her “biggest turn ​on” in men while sharing her “man list,” which includes the dream qualities that her ideal partner would have.

“Teeth are, like, one of my biggest turn ons,” Kim, 42, shared in a confessional during the Thursday, June 15, episode of The Kardashians. “The straighter, the hornier I’ll get.”

She began to laugh before adding, “Just kidding. But not kidding.”

While talking to her friends, Kim noted that she wants a “calm” man with “good hygiene” and “no mom or dad issues.” She also said that her dream man should “protect” and “fight for” her.

The Skims mogul continued the list by sharing that he should be “supportive, genuinely happy for [her and] successful,” while she would also like him to be “spontaneous, fun” and a “role model” for her four kids.

Kim shares children North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with her ex-husband Kanye West, whom she was married to from 2014 until 2022.

“No heavy baggage, I have enough,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum continued. “Taller than me, someone that loves to work out, a motivated person, an independent person that’s not clingy and someone with good taste.”

While Kim initially said she would prefer that he’s not “balding,” she eventually took back that requirement. “If I’m also in love, I’ll rub your bald head, you know what I mean?” she said. “But we’re just talking about our perfection list.”

The segment concluded with the reality star jokingly asking her friends Olivia Pierson, Tracy Romulus and Natalie Halcro “where are [they] finding” the “perfect” man for her.

While Kanye, 46, was Kim’s most recent husband, she was previously married to Damon Thomas from 2000 until 2004 and Kris Humphries from 2011 until 2013.

Following her split from the “Gold Digger” rapper, Kim dated Pete Davidson from October 2021 until August 2022.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

While their split was said to be “amicable,” an insider told Us Weekly that Kim and Pete, 29, experienced difficulties in their relationship while the Saturday Night Live alum filmed a movie in Australia. “Kim and Pete are in constant communication,” the insider shared at the time, adding that “time zones and filming call times make talking difficult.”

In September 2022, Kim revealed the ideal way she would like to meet her next partner. “I think it would have to be something set up at a friend’s house, something really chill, nowhere out in public,” she said while appearing on Live With Kelly and Ryan.