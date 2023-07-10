Josiah Duggar, the eighth child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, met his wife Lauren Swanson as their families became friends on TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting. He asked Lauren to begin a courtship in January 2018, and they were married less than a year later. They started a family together soon after, and that family might be growing. Keep scrolling to learn why fans believe Lauren is pregnant with — and possibly already gave birth to — their third child.

Do Josiah and Lauren Duggar Have 2 Children?

Josiah and Lauren announced in May 2019 that they were expecting a child in the fall. They revealed the baby was a girl in June. Finally, on November 8, their first daughter, Bella Milagro, entered the world.

“After a long and difficult labor, our girl arrived,” the parents shared with Us Weekly. “When we finally got to see and hold our precious Bella Milagro all the pain instantly went away. We can’t believe she is ours — she is so perfect! She definitely has lived up to her name which means, ‘beautiful miracle.’ Today we are basking in God’s goodness!”

Josiah and Lauren have led a very private life, so details on their little family after Bella’s birth have been far and few between. However, fans speculated in 2022 that Lauren was once again pregnant. These suspicions were confirmed in James Duggar’s Christmas vlog in December, as “Bella and Daisy” could be seen beside Josiah’s and Lauren’s names for a gift exchange. So, it seemed they secretly welcomed their second daughter, Daisy, at some point earlier that year.

Are Josiah and Lauren Duggar Expecting Baby No. 3?

Rumors are once again swirling about Lauren being pregnant. The speculation began in March 2023 when fans discovered an alleged baby registry on Amazon with Lauren’s name and address in Rogers, Arkansas, as Cafe Mom reported. The registry, which no longer appears in a search, allegedly included a due date of May 3, 2023, and seemed to have items listed for a baby boy. However, it’s possible the registry was fake.

Less deniable evidence of Lauren’s pregnancy came in a July vlog posted on Jinger Vuolo’s (née Duggar) YouTube channel. In the video, Jinger reunited with her sisters and mom in Arkansas, and a very pregnant Lauren joined them for a girls’ day. Lauren’s bump was on full display in a white sweater and loose pants. In another shot, she wore a tight blue dress that showed off the belly even more. The footage was taken in March during Jinger’s trip back home with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo.

Josiah and Lauren have yet to confirm the birth of a baby boy.

Did Josiah and Lauren Lose a Baby?

Before Lauren became pregnant with Bella, she and Josiah were expecting a baby in 2018. Unfortunately, the couple revealed on TLC’s Counting On that they had suffered a miscarriage in October that year.

“I wasn’t feeling well,” Lauren recalled of the night she miscarried. “I was cramping really, really bad, which was quite strange because I normally don’t. I was thinking maybe I had something that had gluten in it. It was late at night and I went to use the restroom and there was the baby. Gone. I couldn’t believe it and I was hoping it wasn’t true.”

Later, when Josiah and Lauren announced they were pregnant with Bella, they revealed their lost baby’s name.

“As we rejoice of the life of our second sweet baby, we also remember (balloon as symbolism) our other sweet baby, Asa, in heaven,” their announcement read, per Us Weekly. “God is so incredibly good!”