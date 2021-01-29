Take a Tour of Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson’s Gorgeous Home

Counting On crib! Josiah Duggar and his wife, Lauren Duggar (née Swanson), have transformed their marital home into the perfect place for their family of three.

The reality TV couple welcomed their baby girl, Bella, in November 2019, after revealing their living arrangement months earlier via the Duggar family blog.

“Josiah and Lauren Duggar were planning to live in the 9,000-square-foot Baylor House while Jim-Bob Duggar fixed it up to sell,” a post read in February 2019, revealing they had a change of heart. “But the Duggars have been busy with other projects and weren’t able to make the house livable by the time Josiah and Lauren got married, so the newlyweds moved into a different house.”

Fortunately, everything appears to have worked out for the best. Josiah and Lauren have made their home space filled with many sentimental memories, even including a memento from their romantic wedding ceremony over the couch.

The TLC stars made their living room perfect for them and baby Bella, including a piano and play area as well as a coffee table. They also pulled out the stops for their daughter’s neutral-colored nursery, adding a wooden bookshelf and more.

It’s now been over a year since Bella came into the world and transformed their lives in the best way. “After a long and difficult labor, our girl arrived,” Josiah and Lauren told Us Weekly after their daughter’s birth. “When we finally got to see and hold our precious Bella Milagro all the pain instantly went away. We can’t believe she is ours — she is so perfect! She definitely has lived up to her name which means, ‘beautiful miracle.’ Today we are basking in God’s goodness!”

The TV personalities exchanged their vows in July 2018. Prior to marrying, Lauren and Josiah had a lot of history together. She was a family friend of the Duggars for years, and also made an appearance on 19 Kids and Counting. The lovebirds announced their courtship in January 2018 and told fans they were “truly overjoyed to begin this new phase of our lives together.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see inside their love nest!