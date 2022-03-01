Boy or girl? Pregnant Jill Duggar and husband Derick Dillard don’t know the sex of baby No. 3 yet but will find out “soon.”

“We are so thankful for a healthy baby and pregnancy so far and we look forward to finding out the gender soon!” the Counting On couple wrote via the Dillard Family Blog on Sunday, February 27, announcing their “little secret.” They added, “Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God’s will, he would bless us with another baby. We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!”

Jill, 30, and Derick, 32, opened up about their heartbreaking loss in October 2021. “We recently found out that we were expecting our third baby. We were all thrilled! It was fun to see so much joy in the boys’ faces as we shared the news with them,” the pair, who share kids Israel, 6, and Samuel, 4, wrote at the time, sharing a clip that showed her positive pregnancy test.

“[The boys] were full of questions and so excited as we talked about the pregnancy and how they would get to be involved along the way and after the baby was born. However, a few days later we started miscarrying.”

Courtesy of Jill Dillard/Instagram

The TLC alums were going to name their unborn child River Bliss Dillard, explaining, “Even though it was too early to tell the baby’s gender, we picked a name that we feel encompasses our baby’s significance and the life we will always remember.”

They continued, “Here in Arkansas, rivers are often a serene, beautiful escape in nature,” the duo said of the moniker. “We also like how the River talked about in the Bible (Rev. 22:1-5) represents God’s life-giving presence.”

In 2020, Jill shocked fans when she revealed that she used birth control, a move not condoned by her ultra-religious family.

“Growing up, it was ingrained in me that if you don’t have as many kids as you’re able to, that there’s something wrong with that,” the reality TV mama told People at the time. “But there was a shift in me where I felt like it wasn’t wrong if you decide as a couple that it’s best for you to wait.” Jill and Derick have been married since June 2014 and welcomed their first child together, Israel, in 2015, and their second son, Samuel, in 2017. After giving birth to her Izzy via C-section, her doctor recommended she wait 18 months to get pregnant again. “Children are a blessing,” she said, “but that doesn’t mean that at all costs you should have as many kids as possible.”