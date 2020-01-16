She doesn’t seem to care too much about their opinion. Former Counting On star Jill Dillard (née Duggar) shared a photo of herself with a new Bible study book and suggested she had a stressful time with her kids on January 16, and quickly clapped back at a fan who told her she was clearly “sad” being at home with them.

“Got kiddos down for naps … whew!” Jill, 28, began her caption. “Now taking a breather and starting my Bible study/[devotional] time with some of my fave candy ☺️. To any fellow mamas out there who are dealing with the crazy before naps … I hear ya! 😋 Like my friend @sierrajodominguez says, ‘Choose joy, speak life & keep marching. … Which, [by the way], I didn’t do all of … LOL.” She added, “I think there may have been some yelling and lectures mixed in there too this mornin’. LOL ❤️.”

Someone then commented, “Jesus, Jill put Izzy in school, Sam in daycare and go back to school or work. Your story is beyond heartbreaking. It’s OK not to be a stay at home mom, it’s OK not to like it, but it’s not OK to be constantly overwhelmed and sad. You need to be happy too and if that’s outside the home, that’s OK! You raised your parent’s kids for enough years at home, you deserve to focus on yourself now.” Jill had a long response to the comment that began, “Thanks for being concerned. I do love my current job at home with the boys [though] and totally get that there will be some crazy times for everyone, no matter if you work at home or outside of home.”

“We do revaluate goals regularly, but we also understand that to everything there is a season and right now although at times it’s stressful, I’m actually quite content with where I’m at,” she added. “Also, keep in mind that social media doesn’t show someone’s entire life. ☺️” (Was that a gentle burn from the former reality star?)

While some people agreed with the original comment, others rallied behind Jill. “You’re doing a fabulous job and you’re a great normal mom with normal struggles,” someone wrote. “Block the naysayers.” Another said, “I really wish I could like this a response a million times over. I love how positive your answer is ❤️❤️❤️.”

Do you think Jill seems overwhelmed? It’s possible that she and her husband, Derick Dillard, will decide to put the kids in school or daycare one day after all if they’re “regularly” taking a look at their goals. We could see even more changes in Jill and her family in the years to come!