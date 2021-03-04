Is Jana Duggar courting? Counting On fans think the reality star is dating Nebraska pilot Stephen Wissmann after they were reportedly spotted on a getaway together.

According to The Sun, a Tumblr user posted a photo of Jana, 31, next to Stephen, 27, during his family’s Christmas celebration. The photo was on the Wissmann family blog but has since been deleted.

“I think this is the first time she’s ever been to Christmas at someone else’s home and is pictured seated next to that man on the couch,” one reddit user observed. Another added, “This feels huge to me. They are sitting so close together!” while a third chimed in, “They’re sitting awfully close, it appears.”

Jana — who has been labeled Cinderella Duggar by fans due to her single status — said questions about her dating life “get old.” During an episode of her family’s hit TLC show that aired in September 2020, she divulged, “Sometimes it can get a little, like, what? It’s not the only thing in the world to talk about.”

That said, she agreed with her hairstylist that love could happen when she least expects it. “Maybe it will,” the TV personality said, revealing it can get tough at times. “As for now it’s nice, I get to do a lot of different things, but … I mean, I wouldn’t mind it. There are those moments with, like, all the different couples are hanging out.”

Jana is the oldest daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar‘s kids and also has a twin brother, John David. After watching her siblings get married and have children of their own, she admitted she sometimes feels left out. “We do these whole groupings of the marrieds and the singles,” she added, noting her brood sometimes forgets they are all “brothers and sisters.”

She also revealed people often try to set her up with other single men they know. “People here and there, they’re like aww — or they feel bad for me! I’m like, whatever. [They’re like], ‘Hey I have a nephew, or I have a cousin!'”

Back in 2013, Jim Bob explained the difference between courting and dating when Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald entered into a courtship. “Courting is getting to know each other in a group setting, both families spending time together and the couple setting goals together to determine if they are meant to marry,” the reality TV patriarch clarified to People. “With dating, a couple will often pair off alone and that sometimes leads to a more physical relationship.”

Keep scrolling for clues Jana is officially off the market and courting Stephen!