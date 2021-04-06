The Duggars Have Admitted to Staging Moments and Re-Filming Scenes on ‘Counting On’ Over the Years

Sure anyone who watches reality TV knows that it’s a little fake, but Counting On fans who enjoy watching the Duggars because the family is honest and not fame-obsessed are about to get a rude awakening. The family has been caught several times staging scenes and sometimes even hiring actors!

Back in 2019, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar‘s oldest daughter, Jana Duggar, posted several behind-the-scenes photos to her Instagram account, and fans were quick to share their thoughts. Some even asked if the entire show is filmed inside a studio, rather than the famous family’s home. “So the show is fake,” one person assumed, while another added, “Is the ‘set’ on your property?” and a third said, “This seems like a bizarre way to live a life #realityedited.”

According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, the self-proclaimed “home remodeler” denied the series was filmed inside a studio. As fans kept at it, however, Jana reportedly admitted that some of the interviews are done on a set.

Jill Duggar‘s husband, Derick Dillard, also spilled behind-the-scenes secrets after he and his wife left the TLC hit. The dad of two claimed via social media, “If you only know our family from a semi-scripted show, then you are either assuming things that aren’t there or believe that all you see is all there is.”

Derick suggested that Jim Bob has always been in control of the contracts for the whole family. “All of the shows have been under his contract, and he is the only one with a contract,” Derick claimed in an Instagram comment while responding to a fan. The law student went on to suggest that he, Jill and the other Duggars were threatened with lawsuits if they refused to film.

While it’s unclear just how much of the show is real, it sounds like it’s more staged than we thought. Considering the 20+ member clan loves to portray themselves as the anti-Kardashians who don’t care about money or the flashiness of being on TV, the shock of on-camera fakery has rubbed fans the wrong way.

“You people make me sick!” someone once wrote on Facebook. “Fabrication on episodes to try to get this show off the ground but it’s a futile effort! Stick a fork in the Duggars … they’re done!!” Another fumed, “It is too late to revamp and redesign the narrative to dispel rumors that all of the Duggar offspring are controlled and the females subjected to misogyny and a life without freedom of choice. These transparent and poorly executed attempts to show the adult-aged Duggar females doing anything other than what they are destined for are excruciatingly lame.”

Keep scrolling to see examples of all the times the Duggars were caught being fake on camera.