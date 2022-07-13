Moving on. Rumors are swirling that 90 Day Fiancé alum Chantel Everett has moved on with another reality star amid her divorce from Pedro Jimeno. Is the Family Chantel star dating Love & Hip Hop’s Rich Dollaz? Keep reading for everything we know about their alleged relationship.

Who Is Rich Dollaz from ‘Love and Hip Hop’?

Rich Dollaz – whose real name is Richard Trowers – has been a main cast member of Love and Hip Hop: New York since the show’s ninth season in 2018. Prior to being promoted to cast member, Rich was originally introduced as Olivia Longott’s manager in 2011.

The VH1 star, 44, has four children, including daughter Ashley Trowers who has appeared on L&HH.

Is Chantel Everett Dating Rich Dollaz?

On Tuesday, July 12, a report surfaced claiming that Chantel, 31, has been spotted hanging out with the Love & Hip Hop star in Atlanta on multiple occasions in the last month. Though it’s unclear if her outings with Rich were romantic or strictly platonic, Chantel is newly single and possibly ready to mingle.

According to Media Takeout, Rich, who is originally from Connecticut, is currently in Atlanta filming the upcoming season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

Fans of the TLC reality star weren’t so quick to believe the rumors, however. “Chantal would not [sic],” one person commented via Instagram on a 90 Day Fiancé fan account sharing the news. “Yeah that’s a long stretch,” another wrote.

It seems fans are right to be skeptical because Chantel’s brother River Everett seemingly denied the claims.

“Fake,” River, 25, commented on the same fan account. “Not true.”

Reps for Chantel nor Rich have responded to In Touch‘s request for comment.

Why Did Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno Split?

Pedro, 30, filed for divorce on May 27, one month after the couple separated. In court documents obtained by In Touch, the Dominican Republic native cited that their six-year marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

Chantel and Pedro were issued mutual restraining orders at the time of his filing under which they are “restrained from doing or attempting to do, or threatening to do, any act that injures, maltreats, vilifies, intimidates, molests or harasses the adverse party.” Neither partner is allowed to “[cancel] or [change] health, auto, or life insurance for the parties and restrained from disconnecting or having disconnected the home utilities.”

In her own filing from July 7, Chantel claimed that “adultery” on her ex’s part was the cause of their marriage ending. In addition to the cheating allegations, she accused Pedro of “cruel treatment” including “physical domestic violence, as well as mental pain,” according to court documents obtained by In Touch. The Georgia native claimed her marriage was “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”

A rep for Pedro did not respond to In Touch‘s request for comment regarding Chantel’s divorce filing claims.