Surprise! Bradley Cooper made an appearance at the 2020 Oscars and was spotted in the audience even though he wasn’t nominated for an Academy Award this year. The actor skipped the red carpet before he went inside to the event. The handsome stud was photographed talking with Laura Dern and Kathy Bates in addition to his ex Renée Zellweger.

Of course, fans didn’t seem to mind that the 45-year-old hunk was at the star-studded event. One person wrote, “Bradley Cooper deserves those front row rights, just saying. #Oscars,” while another person echoed, “Bradley Cooper in the front row, as he should. #Oscars.” A third person chimed in, writing, “Bradley Cooper looked GOOD in [the] front row. #Oscars.”

Additionally, social media users were reminiscing about Bradley’s big year at the Oscars in 2019 with his A Star Is Born costar Lady Gaga. “I’m really missing that Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper performance from last year’s Oscars,” one person said. A second person added, “Can we get down to what is really important? Is Bradley Cooper in the house? And is @LadyGaga with him? #Oscars.”

These days, the Silver Linings Playbook alum has been keeping busy following a crazy year and was even spotted with his ex Irina Shayk at the BAFTAs afterparty in London on February 2. “Bradley and Irina put their differences aside and were friendly exes at the BAFTA Vogue and Tiffany’s afterparty,” a source exclusively told In Touch. “It was held at Annabel’s private member’s club, which is a huge venue, so they could’ve easily avoided each other if they wanted to, but they didn’t.”

The former flames — who share 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine — broke up in June 2019, but it seems like they were on good terms at the bash. “They spoke briefly — probably around 5 minutes. You can tell they still care deeply for each other. I couldn’t hear what they were saying but they were both smiling,” the eyewitness revealed. “Bradley affectionately touched her arm. I don’t think they’re back on or anything like that because they didn’t leave together and spent most of the evening doing their own thing.”

Even though people wanted Lady Gaga, 33, and Bradley to be an item following their film, the singer made it clear that they were just friends. “First of all, social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the Internet and what it has done to pop culture is abysmal,” she told Jimmy Kimmel after she sang with Bradley at the Oscars in 2019. “People saw love and guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see! This is a love song … The movie A Star Is Born is a love story. We worked so hard. We worked all week on that performance.”

Either way, we love seeing Bradley on the awards show circuit!