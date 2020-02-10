The competition to take home a trophy at the 2020 Oscars is seriously fierce, and there are some big names up for the roles. At the 92nd Academy Awards, Brad Pitt was hoping to take home his first best actor Oscar after four nominations. Scarlett Johansson was finally nominated for the honor after years in the industry, and she managed to double her chances. Tom Hanks‘ was given a shot to end the night with his third statuette from the Academy. And newbies like Florence Pugh had an opportunity to nab one after an incredible breakout year. So who scored big during the show — and who got snubbed? See which winners have already been announced below, and check back later for the full list.

Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas in Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood

Adam Driver in Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix in Joker – WINNER

Jonathan Pryce in The Two Popes

Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins in The Two Popes

Al Pacino in The Irishman

Joe Pesci in The Irishman

Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood – WINNER

Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo in Harriet

Scarlett Johansson in Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan in Little Women

Charlize Theron in Bombshell

Renée Zellweger in Judy – WINNER

Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates in Richard Jewell

Laura Dern in Marriage Story – WINNER

Scarlett Johansson in Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh in Little Women

Margot Robbie in Bombshell

Best Animated Feature Film of the Year

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – Dean Deblois, Bradford Lewis and Bonnie Arnold

I Lost My Body – Jérémy Clapin and Marc DU Pontavice

Klaus – Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh and Marisa Román

Missing Link – Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight

Toy Story 4 – Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera – WINNER

Achievement in Cinematography

The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto

Joker – Lawrence Sher

The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke

1917 – Roger Deakins – WINNER

Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood – Robert Richardson

Achievement in Costume Design

The Irishman – Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson

Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo

Joker – Mark Bridges

Little Women – Jacqueline Durran – WINNER

Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood – Arianne Phillips

Achievement in Directing

The Irishman – Martin Scorsese

Joker – Todd Phillips

1917 – Sam Mendes

Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Bong Joon Ho – WINNER

Best Documentary Feature

American Factory – Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert – WINNER

The Cave – Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjær

The Edge of Democracy – Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris and Tiago Pavan

For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab and Edward Watts

Honeyland – Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska and Atanas Georgiev

Best Documentary Short Subject

In the Absence – Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) – Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva – WINNER

Life Overtakes Me – John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson

St. Louis Superman – Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan

Walk Run Cha-Cha – Laura Nix and Colette Sandstedt

Achievement in Film Editing

Ford v Ferrari – Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland – WINNER

The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles

Joker – Jeff Groth

Parasite – Yang Jinmo

Best International Feature Film of the Year

Corpus Christi – Poland – Directed by Jan Komasa

Honeyland – North Macedonia – Directed by Ljubo Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska

Les Misérables – France – Directed by Ladj Ly

Pain and Glory – Spain – Directed by Pedro Almodóvar

Parasite – South Korea – Directed by Bong Joon Ho – WINNER

Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell – Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker – WINNER

Joker – Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou

Judy – Jeremy Woodhead

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White

1917 – Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole

Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)

Joker – Hildur GUðnadóttir – WINNER

Little Women – Alexandre Desplat

Marriage Story – Randy Newman

1917 – Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – John Williams

Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4 – Music and Lyric by Randy Newman

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman – Music by Elton John, Lyric by Bernie Taupin – WINNER

“I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough – Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

“Into the Unknown” from Frozen II – Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

“Stand Up” from Harriet – Music and Lyric by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

Best Motion Picture of the Year

Ford v Ferrari – Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and James Mangold, Producers

The Irishman – Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers

Jojo Rabbit – Carthew Neal, Taika Waititi and Chelsea Winstanley, Producers

Joker – Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers

Little Women – Amy Pascal, Producer

Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach and David Heyman, Producers

1917 – Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren and Callum Mcdougall, Producers

Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood – David Heyman, Shannon Mcintosh and Quentin Tarantino, Producers

Parasite – Kwak Sin AE and Bong Joon Ho, Producers – WINNER

Achievement in Production Design

The Irishman – Production Design: Bob Shaw, Set Decoration: Regina Graves

Jojo Rabbit – Production Design: Ra Vincent, Set Decoration: Nora Sopková

1917 – Production Design: Dennis Gassner, Set Decoration: Lee Sandales

Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood – Production Design: Barbara Ling, Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh – WINNER

Parasite – Production Design: Lee Ha Jun, Set Decoration: Cho Won Woo

Best Animated Short Film

Dcera (Daughter) – Daria Kashcheeva

Hair Love – Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver – WINNER

Kitbull – Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson

Memorable – Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre

Sister – Siqi Song

Best Live Action Short Film

Brotherhood – Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon

Nefta Football Club – Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi

The Neighbors’ Window – Marshall Curry – WINNER

Saria – Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre

A Sister – Delphine Girard

Achievement in Sound Editing

Ford v Ferrari – Donald Sylvester – WINNER

Joker – Alan Robert Murray

1917 – Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate

Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood – Wylie Stateman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Matthew Wood and David Acord

Achievement in Sound Mixing

Ad Astra – Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano

Ford v Ferrari – Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow

Joker – Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland

1917 – Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson – WINNER

Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood – Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano

Achievement in Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame – Dan Deleeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick

The Irishman – Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli

The Lion King – Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman

1917 – Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy – WINNER

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy

Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman – Screenplay by Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit – Screenplay by Taika Waititi – WINNER

Joker – Written by Todd Phillips & Scott Silver

Little Women – Written for the Screen by Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes – Written by Anthony Mccarten

Original Screenplay

Knives Out – Written by Rian Johnson

Marriage Story – Written by Noah Baumbach

1917 – Written by Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood – Written by Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Screenplay by Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won, Story by Bong Joon Ho – WINNER