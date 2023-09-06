Joe Jonas Is a Ladies Man! Take a Look ​at His Dating History Amid Sophie Turner Divorce

Joe Jonas made headlines in September when he filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Sophie Turner. However, their marriage was not the Jonas Brothers member’s first high-profile romance.

Over the years, Joe has dated musicians including Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato, as well as actresses Camilla Belle and Ashley Greene.

Sparks flew when he slid into Sophie’s DMs in 2016. After they messaged online, the pair eventually met in person at a British pub when his band was touring in the U.K.

Joe and Sophie took a major step in their relationship when they got engaged in 2017, while they spontaneously tied the knot during a Las Vegas ceremony in May 2019. Unfortunately, their romance wasn’t meant to be, and Joe filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones alum on September 5, 2023, after four years of marriage.

Take a look back at Joe’s dating history over the years.