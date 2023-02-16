Water under the bridge. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has “forgiven” her dad, Brad Pitt, “for not being there and for the trouble he’s caused,” a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“She knows Brad’s sober now and doing his best,” the insider adds, adding that the 16-year-old wants her mother, Angelina Jolie, to “move on and be happy.”

In addition to Shiloh, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith costars and ex-spouses also share children Maddox, Pax, Zahara and twins Vivienne and Knox.

Although the two were declared legally single by a judge in August 2022, they have yet to finalize their divorce, which Shiloh is “begging Angie” to do, the source says.

Since the father-daughter duo “get along really well,” the source points out that she and the Academy Award winner, 59, are currently working on a film project together.

It shouldn’t come as a shock to fans that Shiloh is interested in the entertainment industry. She and her mother, 47, have been spotted on multiple outings together over the years at concerts and other performances. In early January, the two were seen grabbing coffee with pal and actor Paul Mescal in London after watching him perform at the Almeida Theatre’s production of A Streetcar Named Desire.

Following the mother-daughter duo’s England outing, a separate source told Us Weekly on January 12 that Shiloh has taken “a big interest in arts and culture.”

“Angie’s very encouraging of that,” the insider told the outlet at the time. “She wants all the kids to explore their creative sides and hear from talented actors and actresses directly what it’s like to work in the biz, how they got their start and so on and so forth.”

Apart from theatre and film, the teenager has also made headlines for her impressive dance skills. Fans caught a glimpse at some routines that Shiloh performed in when multiple YouTube videos were posted in 2021 and 2022. The clips went viral quickly, and a separate insider exclusively told In Touch in November 2021 how dance became Shiloh’s “main love.”

“She likes all styles of dance, but hip-hop and freestyle are her favorites,” the insider added.

As for dad Brad’s opinion on his daughter’s budding skill, the Bullet Train star admitted that it “brings a tear to [his] eye” during a red carpet interview at his action movie’s August 2022 premiere in Los Angeles, calling Shiloh’s effortless dance talent “very beautiful.”

“I don’t know where she got it from,” Brad gushed before joking, “I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here.”