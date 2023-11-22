Brad Pitt’s friends broke their silence regarding Pax Jolie-Pitt’s claims that the Bullet Train actor was a “terrible and despicable person,” calling it a “disappointing” smear.

“Brad has great respect for all of his children and it’s depressing to see this dragged up,” sources close to Brad, 59, told The Sun on Wednesday, November 22. “It’s frustrating to see Brad being painted as some kind of ‘bad person’ when it’s far from the truth.”

The insider added that Brad’s choosing to “keep a dignified silence” spoke volumes. Reps for Brad did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

The comments from Brad’s inner circle follow news that Pax, 19, — who Brad shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie — appeared to slam his father in a social media post that recently resurfaced from 2020.

In the scathing Instagram Story, Pax wished a “Happy Father’s Day” to “this world-class a—hole,” adding a photo of Brad receiving an Oscar for his role in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

“You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person. You have no consideration or empathy towards your 4 youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence. You will never understand the damage you’ve done to my family because you are incapable of doing so,” Pax’s rant continued according to apparent screenshots obtained by The Daily Mail. ​“You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, happy Father’s Day, you f–king awful human being!!!”

A close friend of Pax confirmed the social media profile did belong to Brad’s son, according to the publication. “It’s the account he uses for friends – friends from school mostly. He never says much about his parents, keeps himself to himself, so that was unusual,” the source claimed.

Apart from Pax, Brad and his ex-wife, 48, share five other kids: Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne.

Getty Images

Rumblings of the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actor’s tense relationship with his children first ignited in September 2016 after an altercation with his oldest son, Maddox, while on a flight. This ultimately led to his split from the Eternals star and the pair began to battle it out regarding custody of their kids. At first, full custody was given to Angelina but by 2021, the Moneyball star was granted 50 percent.

Details of what occurred during that flight weren’t revealed until years later when the couple faced off in court again after Brad sued Angelina for selling Chateau Miraval Winery. During that time, Angelina claimed in a 2022 court filing that Brad “choked one of the children and struck another in the face” and “grabbed [Angelina] by the head and shook her.” The filing also stated that at one point “he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children.”