Celebrity crush. Brad Pitt’s love life is just as intriguing as his award-winning acting career. The Bullet Train star has dated a few women since his 2016 split from ex-wife Angelina Jolie, but keeps his romances out of the spotlight. That being said, his actual relationship status is always an ongoing question by fans. To find out who Brad is dating ​and if he has a girlfriend, keep reading.

Who Is Brad Pitt Dating?

Although they have not publicly addressed the status of their relationship, Brad has sparked romance rumors with Ines De Ramon.

The pair were first spotted getting cozy at Bono show together in Los Angeles in November 2022 alongside fellow Hollywood stars like Sean Penn and Cindy Crawford. Ines, who split from estranged husband Paul Wesley in September 2022, later joined Brad at the Babylon afterparty that December.

Later that month, In Touch reported that Brad was “really into” the health coach and admitted there was “a lot to like” about her.

“She’s gorgeous, smart, funny, loves art and architecture and she isn’t intimidated by him in the least,” a source close to the pair exclusively told In Touch at the time. “She isn’t shy, she’s super confident, and she goes after what she wants. She likes Brad and she didn’t make that a secret, which he found refreshing.”

Photo by TERESA SUAREZ/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A second source exclusively told In Touch that the Moneyball actor was “on cloud nine” and “enjoying every moment” with Ines.

“The conversation between them flows. They make each other laugh,” the insider shared. “Brad’s in his element with Ines.”

The duo has been spotted in public several times since then and things are seemingly heating up between the two. So much so, that Ines “wears a necklace with a ‘B’ initial,” a source told Us Weekly in June 2023.

Why Did Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Divorce?

The Eternals actress filed for divorce from Brad in 2016, after two years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

The pair, who share kids Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox, have yet to finalize their divorce as of publication due to an ongoing and rocky custody battle over their minor children.

In Touch obtained documents in October 2022 where Angelina claimed Brad allegedly “choked one of the children and struck another in the face” and “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her” during the family’s private flight from Paris to Los Angeles six years prior.

Later that month, a source responded to Angelina’s claim, exclusively telling In Touch that the Maleficent actress “continues to rehash, revise and reimagine her description of an event that happened six years ago by adding completely untrue information each time she fails to get what she wants. Her story is constantly evolving.”

Who Has Brad Pitt Dated Since Angelina Jolie Split?

The Troy star has quietly dated since his nasty split from Angelina.

In Touch reported Brad “went on a couple of dates” with Emily Ratajkowski in September 2022 and they were completely “on the down low.”

“He thinks she’s the hottest thing on the planet and they totally gel,” the insider shared at the time, noting, “It’s still very early days and they’re having fun.”

However, their spark fizzled out and Emily declared herself single the following month.

Prior to that, Brad was romantically linked to holistic healer Sat Hari Khalsa and Nicole Poturalski.