Kanye West slammed ex-wife Kim Kardashian in an Instagram post he shared on Thursday, February 29. ​The “Carnival” rapper revealed wasn’t happy with Kim’s choice of schools for the four children they share.

“Kim, take my kids out of Sierra Canyon now. It’s a school for fake celebrities that are used by ‘the system,’” the text read.

Kanye, 46, offered more context behind the bizarre message in his caption.

“At this point everybody knows what ‘the system’ is [a] code word for. I was removed from my dad by the system and the system removed me from my children. When the system drafts athletes they avoid working with those who have their father in their life because they are harder to manipulate. My two oldest know [who] they ​daddy is,” the Grammy winner wrote.

This wasn’t the first time Kanye has slammed his children’s school. In December 2023, he went on an ​antisemitic rant and called out Sierra Canyon then, as well.

“All y’all got your kids in that zionist school. F–k Sierra Canyon. My daughter ripped up the motherf–king couches in the house to be able to be here with me right now,” Kanye said at the time.

The social media post demanding ​that Kim, 43, remove the kids from the school was only the second one Kanye has shared on his new Instagram account under the moniker “Ye.” On Wednesday, February 28, the “Gold Digger” artist announced he would close his ​original Instagram account with the @KanyeWest handle.​

Kanye West/Instagram

“I’m closing my Kanye West Instagram account. My name is Ye. No brand or numbers gonna force me to call myself what they want me to still be,” Kanye told Justin LaBoy in the screenshot of the message he shared.

He captioned the screenshot with, “Name being changed to Ye on insta shortly.”

However, HipHopDx reported that the caption was initially much longer and originally read, “Somebody has Ye as an account. I would like to have my name so I can change my account to my legal name. Nobody finna bully nothing. Not no promoters. Not no DSPs. I don’t care. My name is Ye now. You call me Kanye West, then you calling me out of my name.”

Fans saw Justin, 32, assuring Kanye that officials at Instagram were working on the situation in a follow up screenshot of the men’s conversation.

“Instagram has approved. They just got into the office and called immediately.” Justin wrote in the chat, “Waiting on info they need to make it happen today.”