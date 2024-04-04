Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird suspected there’s trouble in paradise for June “Mama June” Shannon and husband Justin Stroud in a teaser clip for Mama June: Family Crisis shared exclusively with In Touch.

The sisters speculated that June, 44, and Justin, 36, were in a bad spot following an awkward family dinner in the teaser clip for the Friday, April 5, episode. Alana, 18, and Lauryn, 24, noted that the tension was likely caused by an argument the couple had after he accused June of “lying” amid allegations that she spent the teen’s money she made as a child star.

They then called sister Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon to hear her thoughts on the situation. “I just asked Justin how everything was going since, you know, the big argument, you know, cause he got real heated,” Jessica, 27, recalled about the dinner. “He was basically saying she just wanted it to ride out.”

Jessica added that June will “keep riding out without a husband” because Justin was clearly “aggravated.”

Alana and Lauryn then noted that something seemed off when June and Justin walked into the dinner together. “He always is holding her hand. Like, ‘Come on, baby. Let’s go,’” Alana said. “They did not walk in like that.”

“I think a big part of Justin being so angry at Mama and them arguing and stuff about the money is because Justin is on the right path. Justin’s doing good in his sobriety. He’s doing good about not surrounding himself with people who don’t lie or can’t take care of their own actions,” Lauryn said in a confessional. “For Mama, I think that that’s good because somebody needs to hold her responsible for the s–t she’s done.”

Earlier in the season, Lauryn discovered that there was only $30,000 in Alana’s Coogan account. The account was previously created to hold money Alana earned as a child star, which she was granted access to when she became a legal adult. June has continuously denied any wrongdoing on both the show and in a lengthy TikTok video, claiming that she didn’t learn about Coogan accounts until Alana appeared on Dancing With the Stars: Juniors in 2018.

Fans watched June and Justin argue about the situation during the March 29 episode. While both Alana and Lauryn have admitted to being upset with the matriarch for spending the former beauty pageant contestant’s money, Justin made it clear he was siding with his stepdaughters.

Mega Agency

“Before it’s all said and done, she’s going to ruin this marriage and her relationship with the kids if things don’t change,” Justin said in a confessional. “It really threatens my relationship with the girls because I look like a villain when there’s money missing.”

Mama June: Family Crisis airs on ​WEtv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.