Celebrities and filmmakers are offering their support and condolences after a tragedy on the set of the upcoming movie, Rust, left the Western feature film’s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead and the director Joel Souza injured.

While filming on Thursday, October 21, actor and producer Alec Baldwin discharged the prop firearm, which caused the injuries, according to Deadline. Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Bonanza Creek Ranch movie set in Santa Fe, New Mexico, at around 1:50 p.m. local time, responding to a call that a crewmember had been shot.

Hutchins, 42, was transported via helicopter to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The late Los Angeles-based cinematography graduated from the American Film Institute Conservatory program in 2015. The filmmaker, whose professional career seemingly started in 2012, according to her IMDB page, was credited in over 30 movies. She was dubbed one of American Cinematographer magazine’s “rising stars” in 2019.

Souza, 48, was taken to Christus St. Vincent’s Regional Medical Center via ambulance. The extent of the director’s injuries is not yet known.

Detectives are currently investigating “how and what type of projectile was discharged” from the prop gun, according to a news release from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office.

While the investigation is ongoing, Baldwin, 68, provided a brief statement on Twitter on Friday, October 22.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” Baldwin tweeted. “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

Once news was confirmed of the tragic incident, Hollywood stars and TV and movie crew members took to social media to share their shock over the loss of the “rising star” cinematographer and offer their support to Baldwin.

