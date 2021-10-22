Alec Baldwin Movie Shooting Updates: Everything We Know After Tragedy On ‘Rust’ Set

Cast and crew members from the movie Rust are grieving the tragic death of Los Angeles-based cinematographer Halyna Hutchins after actor Alec Baldwin misfired a prop gun that killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

Baldwin, 63, discharged a prop gun around 1:50. p.m. local time at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico on Thursday, October 21, injuring both 42-year-old Hutchins, the movie’s photography director, and the Western film’s director.

Hutchins was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, where she was pronounced dead.

Souza, 48, was taken to another medical center by ambulance and has since been released, his rep told NBC News.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred,” Baldwin, 68, tweeted on Friday, October 22. “I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

Throughout her professional career, Hutchins had worked on more than 30 films after graduating from the American Film Institute Conservatory program.

She was a rising star in cinematography, having last served as director of photography for feature film Archenemy, starring Joe Manganiello, and Darlin’, a horror feature.

Her husband, Matthew Hutchins, said he is still in a state of shock after the tragic incident, which resulted in production of the film Rust coming to a halt.

“I don’t think there are words to communicate the situation,” Matthew told Insider in a statement. “I am not going to be able to comment about the facts or the process of what we’re going through right now, but I appreciate that everyone has been very sympathetic. I think that we will need a little bit of time before we can really encapsulate her life in a way that is easy to communicate.”

Scroll through the gallery to learn everything we know so far.