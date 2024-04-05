Former Real Housewife Annemarie Wiley won’t be making Beverly Hills great again!

Sources exclusively tell In Touch the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newcomer was fired from the Bravo reality series due to her woke co-workers, who were disgusted by her support for former President Donald Trump.

The 40-year-old joined the show halfway through its recently concluded 13th season, but has been told by producers she’s one and done.

Introduced as a friend of Kyle Richards, Wiley quickly got into Housewife mode, engaging in spats with the other cast members. But when the topic turned to politics, clashes with liberal co-stars Crystal Kung Minkoff, Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke got so heated, producers decided to leave the scenes on the cutting-room floor, an insider says.

“Some cast members couldn’t comprehend how a woman of color like Annemarie could be a Trump supporter, and she took a ton of abuse for her views,” the source adds. “The producers hired her to create sparks but later decided political smackdowns would be a turnoff for viewers. In the end, they figured it was a waste of valuable time and money to keep on filming scenes that would never air, so they gave Annemarie the boot!”

One major clash involved Wiley’s husband, former NFL star Marcellus Wiley, who raised a ruckus last year when he blasted transgender women athletes who compete against biological women.

“Annemarie bitterly defended her husband and herself,” the source says. “She felt she got a raw deal, and she is another victim of the woke wars!”