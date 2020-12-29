Defending his wife. Alec Baldwin clapped back at claims Hilaria Baldwin‘s accent is “fake” and “exaggerated” amid controversy.

“Fake? Exaggerated? Appropriated an accent as an adult?” the It’s Complicated actor, 62, tweeted on Monday, December 28. “She lived in Spain for many years as a child. She lived in both places.”

In a separate post via Instagram, the father of six told a troll to “go f–k yourself” after calling the couple “frauds.”

The former yoga instructor, 36, recently began trending on Twitter as social media users dug into her past, alleging she has been putting on a Spanish facade when in reality she was born and raised in Boston by parents who were also born and raised in Boston.

One follower attempted to defend Hilaria and her love of Spain, claiming it was simply a matter of reinvention.

“She wanted to reinvent herself — so what? Isn’t America all about that? Just please stop insulting people who can see clear facts. None of her parents [are] Spanish. She is not Spanish,” the commenter wrote. “She admires and loves Spain so much that she reinvented herself as a Spanish woman while many were hiding the fact that they are Latino. So there are many ways to defend this — saying that facts are not facts is not one.”

Alec didn’t seem to agree with that logic and shot back, “She was born in Boston but grew up in Spain. You got it?”

In recently resurfaced videos, Hilaria is heard using an exaggerated Spanish accent in old interviews and even saying she forgot the word “cucumber” while filming a video for the Today show years ago. Evidence also emerged that her real name is Hillary and not the foreign-sounding Hilaria.

Several celebrities have gotten involved in the conversation including Amy Schumer, who posted — then deleted — an Instagram that read, “I get it. I went to Spain a couple times and loved it too,” she wrote alongside a cucumber emoji. In response, model Emily Ratajkowski chimed in, “That cucumber emoji really hits.” After seeing all the “chatter” online, Hilaria took to Instagram to explain her story, noting she was “born in Boston” and “grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain.” She added, “My parents and sibling live in Spain, and I chose to live here, in the USA. We celebrate both cultures in our home — Alec and I are raising our children bilingual, just as I was raised. This is very important to me. I understand that my story is a little different, but it is mine, and I’m very proud of it.”