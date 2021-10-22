Alec Baldwin‘s longstanding career in Hollywood began in the early 1980s. Since then, the Saturday Night Live alum has become one of the biggest names in movies and televisions — and his net worth proves it. Alec is worth an estimated $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. To learn more about how the Amityville, New York, native makes money, keep reading.

Alec Baldwin is a television actor:

You may recognize the father of seven, who shares kids Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, Eduardo and Lucia with wife Hilaria Baldwin and daughter Ireland with ex-wife Kim Basinger, from his many TV appearances.

Beginning in 1982, Alec’s most notable television roles include The Doctors, Cutter to Houston, Knots Landing, 30 Rock, The Looming Tower, Will & Grace, Saturday Night Live and Dr. Death.

According to multiple outlets, Alec took home $300,000 per episode of 30 Rock. As for Saturday Night Live, Alec was paid $1,400 every time he appeared as Donald Trump on the hit sketch comedy series, according to a 2016 interview he did with The New York Times.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Alec Baldwin is a movie actor:

Many of Alec’s 145 acting credits come from movies. You may recognize him from Beetlejuice, Married to the Mob, Working Girl, The Hunt for Red October, Pearl Harbor, The Cat in the Hat, Along Came Polly, The Aviator, Elizabethtown, The Departed, My Sister’s Keeper, Blue Jasmine, Still Alice, BlacKkKlansman and more.

Alec Baldwin is a voice actor:

The son of Alexander Rae Baldwin Jr. and Carol M. Baldwin has done a ton of voiceover work throughout his career including the narrator on Thomas & Friends, the narrator on The Royal Tenenbaums, Future Jimmy on Fairly Odd Parents, Dennis on The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie, Boss Baby in The Bossy Baby franchise and more.

After over four decades in show business, he’s learned a thing or two about what it means to be an actor. “When you do films they’re so, you know … sand castles. It’s like a thing you do and then it goes away. And the next time you kind of get reacquainted with it is when you’re looping a year later, or eight months later,” he explained during a 2019 interview with GQ.

“So, it’s not like the theater where you say the same lines and everything gets into your blood. Movies are something where I’m more likely to remember what car I was driving to the studio than I am the details of shooting the film,” Alec added. “It’s such a, like a mist. It comes and goes so quickly, it’s over.”