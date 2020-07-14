Firing back! Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn isn’t impressed by costar Chrishell Stause’s claims she leaked details about the brunette’s split. After the Days of Our Lives alum claimed Christine was “giving press ‘information’” about her divorce from Justin Hartley, Christine took to Twitter to clear the air.

“I didn’t say anything bad at all,” Christine, 31, said after Chrishell, 38, slammed her on social media. Responding to claims she was “using someone’s personal painful situation to get press” for herself, Christine didn’t deny speaking to the press as much as she brushed it off as no big deal.

Courtesy Christine Quinn/Twitter

The drama was sparked by Christine’s interview with Page Six, which was published on July 13. “We all just thought maybe they were having communication problems for a while,” the blonde beauty told the outlet about her costar’s marriage. “We heard that they were in therapy, so obviously there were some issues going on with them.”

Christine claimed Chrishell kept her private life private, so she didn’t know exactly what went down between the couple. “I think that was the understanding that they had is that he wanted to be totally private in regards to Selling Sunset, which she respected,” she said. “So, we’re never going to see him on the show and we’re never going to see her talk about him, and I really don’t think there’s ever any resolve unfortunately.”

Chrishell, who told In Touch she is “nervous” to relive her split during the season half of Selling Sunset season 2, wasn’t too happy to see one of her costars speaking about her marriage at all. On Twitter, she lashed out and insisted that Christine “knows absolutely nothing about the situation.” She even accused her of “obviously” being “desperate to gain attention,” even going so far as to say any information shared by Christine would be “either a complete lie or total conjecture.”

Despite the harsh words, Christine didn’t seem too bothered by the call out. After her response, she went right back to tweeting about her life in quarantine and promoting new episodes of the Netflix show, which drop August 7. Chrishell might want to watch her back, though. According to her Instagram, Christine’s “bite is actually worse than [her] bark.” Yikes.