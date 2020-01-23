You tell them! Heather Rae Young took to the comments on Instagram to clap back at a hater who questioned her independence. While gushing over her boyfriend, Tarek El Moussa, the beauty, 31, assured the troll she’s an independent woman who can talk about her man all she wants!

“Do you have an identity apart from your current relationship?” the hater asked. “It seems like you have quite a successful thing going on your own without having to constantly remind the world who it is your dating in each and every post here. You are a very beautiful woman, don’t let your shine be because of a man.”

Heather wasted no time snapping back at the allegation that she hangs in her man’s shadow. She assured the troll she is merely smitten with the reality star and wants to show it. “LOL, well I’m in love in [and] my relationship is a big part of my happiness, so yes, I’m going to talk about it,” the blonde beauty replied. “And yes, I’m going to relate my life to my relationship.”

Courtesy Heather Rae Young/Instagram

Prior to Heather’s clapback, she shared a stunning selfie and gushed about the 38-year-old in the caption. “Life throws little and big curve balls our way daily. I am so lucky to wake up every day next to a man that loves me unconditionally, lifts me up and supports me in every way. @therealtarekelmoussa.”

Although she is clearly head over heels, the couple said they are in no rush to tie the knot. “We’ve definitely talked about [a proposal], but we’re just [kind of] rolling with things right now,” the Tarek told Us Weekly back in November. “We’re living life and we’re going to Europe together in a few weeks. We’re [going to] go to Amsterdam for four days and then Paris for four days.” Sounds romantic!

The couple first announced they were a pair back in August. The dad took to Instagram to share the news. “It’s official!!!! After more than three years on my own, I’m so PROUD to say that this beautiful, sweet and talented young lady is my girlfriend!” he wrote. “The first time I saw her smile she ‘did that thing to my tummy’ and I knew right away I needed to get to know her … so I asked her out!! She said yes.”