Hayden Panettiere Embraces Family and Ex Brian Hickerson at Her Brother Jansen’s Memorial: Photos

Finding support. Hayden Panettiere was seen embracing her family and ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson at her late brother Jansen Panettiere’s memorial service.

On Tuesday, March 7, Jansen’s friends and family gathered to say goodbye during a service at Palisades Presbyterian Church in Nyack, New York, New York, following his death on February 19.

Hayden, 33, put on a brave face as she was seen hugging her family members during the service. Brian, whom the Nashville alum dated on-and-off from 2018 until 2022, was also in attendance to honor Jansen.

The former couple had a tumultuous relationship and made headlines for several domestic violence incidents throughout their romance.

Brian was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence against Hayden in May 2019, and she was issued a protective order. However, his charges were later dropped, and the duo rekindled their relationship soon after.

Less than one year later, they split again following another alleged domestic violence incident, in which Brian was charged with eight counts of domestic violence and assault. In April 2021, he pleaded no contest to two felony counts of injuring a spouse/cohabitant/girlfriend, In Touch confirmed at the time. The real estate agent served 12 days in jail out of a 45-day prison sentence the next month.

In July 2022, Brian told The Daily Mail that he and Hayden were “absolutely not” involved romantically and remained “friends” after their split. However, they sparked reconciliation rumors in November 2022 when they were spotted on a holiday vacation together. The current status of their relationship isn’t clear.

The memorial service was held more than two weeks after Jansen was found dead inside his New York City residence.

“The Orangetown Police responded to 41 N. Broadway in Nyack on February 19, 2023, at 5:03pm,” officers told In Touch on February 20. “Our detectives are currently continuing an investigation from that response, and we cannot provide further information at this time.”

Jansen’s body was found when a friend visited the resident after the artist didn’t show up to their planned meeting. Upon arrival at Jansen’s home, the friend performed CPR in an attempt to revive him. However, EMTs pronounce Jansen as dead at 5:11 p.m.

One week after his death, the Panettiere family revealed that Jansen died of an enlarged heart.

“Though it offers little solace, the Medical Examiner reported Jansen’s sudden passing was due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications,” his family told ABC News on February 27. “His charisma, warmth, compassion for others and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Hayden, her family and Brian at Jansen’s memorial service.