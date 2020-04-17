Hayden Panettiere’s boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic battery and one count of interfering with a peace officer, In Touch can confirm.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the court hearing occurred via a video conference on April 9. Looking ahead, Hickerson has a pre-trial conference scheduled in August and a jury trial for the case in September 2020.

This development comes after a dispute between the couple in February, where he allegedly punched the Nashville actress, 30, with “a closed fist on the right side of her face” during their vacation in Jackson, Wyoming.

“I can confirm that he was arrested on February 14 and charged with domestic battery. He’s been released. We don’t have him in custody anymore. His bail was set at $5,000,” the detective on the case, Clayton Platt, previously told Radar Online.

Back in May 2019, Hickerson was also accused of getting physical with the star. A judge later dismissed the domestic violence case in September and issued a criminal protective order against the 30-year-old, requiring him to stay 100 yards away.

Panettiere rarely speaks out about her relationship, however she did share an update after their alleged dispute in February. The mother of one posted a portrait of her ex-fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko, and their daughter, Kaya, 5, calling him the “best father ever.”

“Before or after he beat you?” one of her followers commented on the post, leading to her reply. “Wrong guy. Klitschko’s [are] legends. That’s my CHAMP,” she clarified. Another asked if she was doing OK after seeing the headlines. Panettiere assured them she was doing just fine by writing “always good,” adding a smiling emoji.

Last year, a source told In Touch exclusively her friends were very worried and pushing her to end it with Hickerson after their trials and tribulations.

“Their relationship is as dysfunctional as they come, and Brian’s [previous] arrest for domestic violence should be the last straw, but Hayden is going through some very tough times,” the insider said about their concerns. “Hayden and Brian say they love each other, but when they drink, they’ll usually end up arguing and fighting.”