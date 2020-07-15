Hayden Panettiere was granted a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson after their split following his arrest in February.

Panettiere, 30, filed to register an out-of-state restraining order against Hickerson, also 30, on Tuesday, July 14, according to court documents obtained by The Blast. She is asking for the terms of the protection order to be enforced in California, where she currently resides. She already has a restraining order against him in another state.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

A judge granted Panettiere a restraining order following an alleged domestic violence incident that took place between the former couple earlier this year. Hickerson was arrested in Wyoming for domestic battery after an alleged heated argument between the exes on Valentine’s Day. Panettiere claimed Hickerson punched her with “a closed fist on the right side of her face” during their dispute. After being arrested and charged with domestic battery on February 14, he was released on $5,000 bail.

In April, Hickerson pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic battery and one count of interfering with a peace officer, In Touch confirmed. He has a pre-trial conference scheduled in August and a jury trial for his case is set to take place in September.

Shortly after their alleged altercation, Panettiere broke up with Hickerson and moved back to her home in California.

“Hayden has since moved back to L.A. and hasn’t reconnected with Brian since relocating,” the insider told E! News. “She doesn’t want anything to do with him as she starts this next chapter.”

This isn’t the first time Hickerson allegedly got physical with the starlet. In May 2019, he was charged with domestic violence after the former lovers got into a quarrel. The case was dismissed in September of that year and a criminal protective order against him was issued, requiring him to stay 100 yards away from Panettiere.

“Their relationship is as dysfunctional as they come, and Brian’s [previous] arrest for domestic violence should be the last straw, but Hayden is going through some very tough times,” an insider exclusively told In Touch at the time. “Hayden and Brian say they love each other, but when they drink, they’ll usually end up arguing and fighting.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.