Back on? Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson made headlines for their tumultuous relationship, but the on-and-off couple confirmed that they split in July 2022. However, the pair sparked reconciliation rumors when they were seen taking a holiday trip together on November 22.

Keep reading to find out whether Hayden and Brian reunited.

Are Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson Still Together?

Panettiere, 33, and Hickerson, 32, were seen trying to stay incognito at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday, November 22, according to photos published by Page Six.

In the pictures, the Scream star donned a dark charcoal sweatshirt, jeans and a tan baseball cap, whereas Hickerson wore a black T-shirt and matching pants and a hat while they walked through the airport together. In one snapshot, Panettiere walked in front of Hickerson as she checked her phone. In a second image, the duo was seen standing in what appeared to be a restaurant at the airport.

Reps for Panettiere and Hickerson did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; MEGA

Three months prior, on July 6, Hickerson said he and Panettiere were “absolutely not” involved romantically, per Daily Mail, but noted they were still “friends” after their split.

That same day, Panettiere spoke about how she survived the abusive relationship with her ex.

“It was a very dark and complicated time in my life,” the Guiding Light alum recalled to People. “But a lot of women go through what I went through, and I want people to know it’s OK to ask for help.”

Panettiere said at the time that Hickerson had “gone to treatment” and she was working toward getting to a “place of forgiveness,” adding, “None of it is OK … But I am open to people who are willing to get help and make amends.”

When Did Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson Start Dating?

The pair began dating in August 2018. Throughout their nearly four-year relationship, they broke up multiple times following more than one domestic violence incident.

What Happened Between Brian Hickerson and Hayden Panettiere in Their Relationship?

In May 2019, Hickerson was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence against Panettiere. She was issued a protective order as a result. However, his charges were later dropped, In Touch confirmed, and Panettiere and Hickerson rekindled their romance shortly afterward.

Less than one year later, the former Nashville star and her then-boyfriend split again after another alleged domestic violence incident. Hickerson was charged with eight counts of domestic violence and assault, and he pleaded no contest to two felony counts of injuring a spouse/cohabitant/girlfriend in April 2021, In Touch confirmed at the time. He served 12 days in jail out of a 45-day prison sentence the next month.

“I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me in the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve,” Panettiere said in a statement following Hickerson’s arrest. “I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again.

Hickerson is on probation through 2025 after pleading no contest in 2021 for the domestic violence charges against him resulting from the incidents in 2019 and 2020.

In March 2022, the exes made headlines once again when Hickerson was seen in an outdoor brawl outside of the West Hollywood luxe hotel in L.A. In a video obtained by TMZ from that evening, Panettiere was seen trying to pull Hickerson away from the patrons he was arguing with. She was then heard yelling, “Brian, jail!” seemingly to remind him of the consequences he could have faced if he engaged in any physical action with the other people. However, Hickerson and the other crowd members were later seen in a scuffle on the ground, with Panettiere on top of them attempting to pull him away from the commotion.

Following the fight, the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Department confirmed to In Touch that “deputies responded to Sunset Marquis” and that “upon arrival, nobody came forward with injuries and nobody said they were assaulted.”

Panettiere’s rep explained what happened to In Touch after the altercation.

“While in the restaurant of the Sunset Marquis, Brian Hickerson, who happened to be with Hayden, made a comment to an individual about leaving the waitress a poor tip,” the spokesperson explained. “That same individual along with the group he was with began badgering and shoving Brian at which point security pushed everyone outside.”

The rep continued, “Brian was attacked by the group as was Hayden, who in her best effort tried to diffuse the situation. Hayden was refused the opportunity to provide a statement to the police as she was escorted back inside. She is okay.”

A lawyer for Hickerson did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment at the time.