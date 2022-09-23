Has Hayden Panettiere Gone Under the Knife? Inside Plastic Surgery Rumors, See Transformation Photos

Hayden Panettiere quickly rose to fame after appearing in a slew of hit films and TV shows early in her acting career. After taking some time away from the spotlight, the Nashville alum made headlines after news broke that she was reprising her iconic horror role in the Scream franchise. As a prominent name in the industry, Hayden has garnered praise for her performances and award-winning smile. However, popularity can also bring unwanted criticism. Plastic surgery rumors have swirled around the actress for years.

In a September 2022 Instagram post, the Ice Princess actress shared a photo of herself posing in a sexy black and white form-fitting mini dress.

“Had an incredible birthday gathering with a small group of some of my dearest friends and favorite people!” the Golden Globe nominee captioned the post. While many commenters complimented her, a few others believed she changed her appearance.

“You look a bit different,” one social media user wrote. “She looks like a deepfake,” another commented.

While Hayden didn’t pay attention to the allegations, her fans have praised her for maintaining her complexion over the years. In July 2020, Hayden returned to the ‘gram to post a stunning selfie in a mesh black top, which garnered multiple compliments.

“You literally have not aged in 15 years,” one commenter wrote. “Can my skin look as flawless?” a separate person agreed.

Hayden has not publicly commented on whether she has opted for cosmetic alterations. However, she has opened up about body image and struggling with her self-image.

In September 2012, the Guiding Light alum explained to Women’s Health magazine that she previously came across a photo of herself that was published alongside the word “cellulite.”

“It gave me such body dysmorphia for so long,” she said. “But I remember reminding myself that beauty is an opinion, not a fact. And it has always made me feel better.”

Body dysmorphia is a condition in which a person constantly thinks about their perceived physical flaws, per Mayo Clinic.

“People can tell when you’re happy with being you and when you’re not. It’s only cheesy because it’s true,” Hayden continued. “As I’ve gotten older and grown into my body, I’ve started realizing that the way you carry yourself and that light coming out of your eyes are the most attractive things about you.”

Since she has learned to embrace her natural beauty, Hayden has grown up beautifully throughout her career.

