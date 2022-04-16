Actress Hayden Panettiere is known for countless film and television roles, and she’s also a natural stunner in anything she wears! From portraying a stylish country pop star to a professional figure skater, the Nashville alum and Ice Princess star can rock any outfit. And her bikini photos and swimsuit moments are absolutely sizzling!

While she’s been seen wearing cute bathing suits at beaches or poolside events, the New York native wasn’t always confident in her body image. She previously opened up to Women’s Health in September 2012 about how she reacted to seeing the word “cellulite” alongside a photo of her wearing denim shorts.

“It gave me such body dysmorphia for so long,” she said, which is a condition when a person constantly thinks about perceived physical flaws, according to Mayo Clinic. “But I remember reminding myself that beauty is an opinion, not a fact. And it has always made me feel better.”

While she makes an effort to eat healthy foods, Hayden told the outlet she” doesn’t go crazy over it.”

“I mean, you gotta eat,” she added at the time, before adding that other people “can tell when you’re happy with being you and when you’re not.”

“As I’ve gotten older and grown into my body, I’ve started realizing that the way you carry yourself and that light coming out of your eyes are the most attractive things about you,” the former Heroes star explained.

In a separate interview, Hayden discussed how she felt about being a precedent for other women of different figures.

“There is a lot of pressure that comes with it,” she old FOX411 in September 2013. “But there’s also the pressure to be a good role model for women and have a normal, healthy body.”

Despite the stress of living in the limelight, the I Love You, Beth Cooper star insisted she “love[s] being [her] height and size and representing a normal girl and a different body type.”

As for how she keeps up with swimsuit season, Hayden recalled a hilarious moment in her past when she opted to get a bikini wax while speaking on the phone with one of The Elle DeGeneres Show’s producers in November 2013.

“I was multitasking. I was getting ready to go,” she told Ellen DeGeneres at the time during her appearance on the show. “I was on the phone, he said, ‘How’s the show [Nashville]?’ I said, ‘It’s great, it’s amazing.’” She then recalled reacting to the painful procedure by breaking out in a scream during the conversation.

“I said, finally, ‘I’m sorry. I’m so sorry. I have to be honest with you, I’m getting a bikini wax right now and I thought I can do this, but I can’t,” the Scream 4 actress revealed. “Can you call me back in 10 minutes?’ He’s like, ‘I’ve heard a lot of things before, but that’s a first.'”

Scroll through the gallery to see Hayden’s beautiful bikini photos!