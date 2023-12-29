Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, are planning to celebrate a late Christmas with her family now that she’s out of prison.

Ryan, 37, revealed their belated holiday plans in an interview with People on Friday, December 28. Gypsy’s dad, Rod Blanchard — who split from her mom, Dee Dee Blanchard, shortly after her birth — will be present at the Christmas celebration, along with his wife Kristy and their two children.

“I’m from Louisiana and Gypsy loves my gumbo, so I plan on making a big gumbo for everybody. That’s what she wants,” he said of their Christmas meal.

Ryan continued, “Of course I have presents that I bought her and stuff, so we’re going to have a nice little get together.”

Ryan’s interview comes one day after Gypsy, 32, was released from prison on parole after serving seven out of her original 10-year sentence for her part in Dee Dee’s murder in 2015. Gypsy suffered years of abuse at the hands of Dee Dee, who was believed to have had Munchausen syndrome by proxy (MSP), a mental disorder that caused her to lie about her daughter’s age and fabricate Gypsy’s medical issues. Gypsy’s community treated her as a local star, but she was kept extremely isolated and heavily medicated by Dee Dee.

Gypsy’s ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, allegedly helped her in the crime. He was found guilty of first-degree murder for being a coconspirator in 2018, and he was sentenced to live in prison without parole.

Gypsy was released from Chillicothe Correctional Center at 3:30 a.m. local time on Thursday, December 28, The Missouri Department of Corrections confirmed. Ryan was there to pick her up as a videographer documented her first moments of freedom. The couple was later seen out shopping for a new pair of shoes for Gypsy, who left the prison with only socks on her feet, as seen in photos obtained by TMZ.

Now that Gypsy is out, Ryan is determined to make her homecoming special. After their family Christmas, the Golden Meadow, Louisiana, native will have a spa day. Then, Ryan has a big date planned for his wife — her first real date.

“That night is when I’m going to get her to myself and have a romantic night out and take her on her first date,” the teacher shared. “Gypsy’s never been on a real date where you go and sit somewhere and eat and go to a movie or do whatever.”

“You’ve got to think, with her mom, the one time she met up with Nick, it was at a movie theater and she didn’t even get to sit with him,” Ryan continued. “Her main thing is, ‘I’ve never been on a real date’. So she’s going to get all gussied up and so am I, and I’m going to take her to a nice little candlelight place. That’s what I want to do.”

Gypsy previously revealed to TMZ that she and Ryan have tickets for the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Cincinnati Bengals on December 31. She hopes to run into Taylor Swift, who is famously dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, at Arrowhead Stadium, as the pop star served as an inspiration to Gypsy during her time in prison.

After celebrating her freedom, Gypsy will get down to business in the new year. She’s slated to tell her side of the story in a six-hour Lifetime docuseries, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, on January 5, 6, and 7, 2024. Then, she’ll release an eBook titled Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom on January 8.