Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, picked her up after her early release from prison in a car with a “HITMAN” license place inspired by pro wrestler Bret Hart.

Gypsy, 32, was released from Chillicothe Correctional Center at 3:30 a.m. local time on Thursday, December 28, The Missouri Department of Corrections confirmed. Ryan, 37, greeted his wife, whom he married while she was behind bars last year, and drove off with her, as seen in photos obtained by People and TMZ. A photographer was with Ryan to capture Gypsy’s first moments of freedom.

Gypsy was released on parole after serving seven years out of her original 10-year sentence for the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, in 2015. Gypsy suffered years of abuse at the hands of Dee Dee, who was believed to have had a mental disorder known as Munchausen syndrome by proxy (MSP). Dee Dee lied about Gypsy’s age and fabricated her daughter’s various medical issues. Though Gypsy became a local star because of her alleged ailments and received special treatments from her community, her mother also kept her very isolated heavily medicated.

Gypsy allegledy enlisted help from her ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, in killing Dee Dee. Nick, 34, was found guilty of first-degree murder for being a coconspirator to the crime in 2018, and he was sentenced to serve life in prison without parole.

While serving her time, Gypsy found love with Ryan, a teacher from Louisiana. While it’s unclear how they met, the couple got married in July 2022. Gypsy told People on Wednesday, December 27, that she and Ryan are “in love.”

Gypsy and Ryan already have a post-release date planned for New Year’s Eve: The Kansas City Chiefs game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium. The Louisiana native hopes to meet her idol, Taylor Swift — who is famously dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — at the game, as she revealed to TMZ in early November. If she doesn’t get her chance, she plans to buy tickets to Taylor’s October 2024 Eras tour stop in New Orleans.

Gypsy and her husband also have plans to tell her side of the story in the new year. Both Gypsy and Ryan are slated to appear in a six-part Lifetime docuseries, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, on January 5, 6, and 7, 2024. The special was filmed on the eve of her parole hearing and will offer never-before-seen access to Gypsy’s life behind bars.

“I want to make sure that people in abusive relationships do not resort to murder,” she told People of her hopes for the series. “It may seem like every avenue is closed off but there is always another way. Do anything, but don’t take this course of action.”

Additionally, Gypsy will release an eBook titled Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom on January 8.

“While incarcerated for her role in her mother’s death, Gypsy saw her story told by others again and again in the media, from news reports and podcasts to TV series like The Act (Hulu). Now, granted early parole and preparing to start a new life, she’s free to speak directly to her supporters and the world,” the book’s description reads.