In 2016, Gypsy Rose Blanchard was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for her involvement in the 2015 murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, alongside ex-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn. Gypsy is soon to be released from prison on parole, and she’s ready to share her story in Lifetime’s upcoming docuseries, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

What Is the Release Date for ‘The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard’?

Lifetime’s six-hour docuseries, which was announced in October 2023, is set to air in three parts on January 5, 6 and 7, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET.

What Will ‘The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard’ Be About?

According to Deadline, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard will give “unprecedented access” to Gypsy, who suffered years of abuse at the hands of her mother. It is believed that Dee Dee had Munchausen syndrome by proxy (MSP), a mental disorder that caused her to lie about Gypsy’s age and fabricate her daughter’s various medical issues. Gypsy became a local star and received special treatments because of her alleged ailments, including free trips to Disneyland and having her medical bills paid for by supporters. However, her mother also kept her extremely isolated and heavily medicated.

The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard takes place on the eve of Gypsy’s parole hearing. She tells her side of the story, including her childhood and what led to Dee Dee’s murder. Lifetime’s docuseries also follows Gypsy’s life in prison, featuring her wedding to husband Ryan Scott Anderson.

Is There a Trailer for ‘The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard’?

Along with the announcement, Lifetime released a trailer for the docuseries, in which Gypsy herself teases what’s to come.

“After a lifetime of silence, I finally get to use my voice to share my story and speak my truth,” she says in the clip. “As a survivor of relentless child abuse, this docuseries chronicles my quest for liberation and journey through self-discovery. I am unapologetically myself and unafraid to expose the hidden parts of my life that have never been revealed until now.”

In addition to Gypsy’s statement, the trailer features snippets of her confessions throughout the docuseries, including that her mother kept her chained to a bed and that Gypsy felt like “there was no end in sight” for her suffering.

When Is Gypsy Rose Getting Released From Prison?

In Touch exclusively confirmed in September 2023 that Gypsy was set to be released from prison on parole on December 28, 2023. Family friend Titania Gisclair, who grew up with Dee Dee, exclusively told In Touch that Gypsy planned to share her story with the true crime industry and finally speak her truth.

“I believe she will, with the help of a lot of people, she will thrive and she will become a better person,” Titania said. “And I think that that will help her to become that person.”