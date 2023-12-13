Gypsy Rose Blanchard is ready to share her side of the story. Eight years after she went to prison in connection to the death of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, Gypsy is ready to open up about the scandal in her new eBook, Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom.

What Is Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Book ‘Released’ About?

Released is an “exclusive collection of interview transcripts and journal entries” and will include Gypsy’s “own illustrations and photos,” according to the book’s description on the Penguin Random House website.

“While incarcerated for her role in her mother’s death, Gypsy saw her story told by others again and again in the media, from news reports and podcasts to TV series like The Act (Hulu). Now, granted early parole and preparing to start a new life, she’s free to speak directly to her supporters and the world,” the description states.

The website continues, “Falsely told that she suffered from debilitating, chronic illnesses, Gypsy grew up enduring physical and emotional abuse at the hands of her mother Dee Dee, including unnecessary medication and surgery. But her desperate attempts to escape a lifetime of isolation led Gypsy into the grip of another abuser, ultimately resulting in her mother’s murder.”

In addition to Gypsy, the book was also written by Melissa Moore and Michele Matrisciani.

When Will Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Book ‘Released’ Be Released?

Released will be available for purchase on January 9, 2024.

Why Did Gypsy Rose Blanchard Go to Prison?

The Louisiana native was sentenced to serve 10 years behind bars in 2016 for her involvement in the 2015 murder of Dee Dee. The Blanchard matriarch reportedly suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, which is a mental disorder that caused Dee Dee to fabricate Gypsy’s age and various medical ailments. Due to Gypsy’s supposed health problems, she became a local star and was given special treatment that included money to pay bills and free vacation.

Gypsy recruited her ex-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn to murder Dee Dee. He was found guilty of first-degree murder for being a coconspirator to the crime in 2018. In 2019, Nick was sentenced to serve life in prison and was not given the possibility of parole.

When Will Gypsy Rose Blanchard Be Released From Prison?

In Touch exclusively revealed that Gypsy is set to be released from prison on December 28, 2023.

Family friend Titania Gisclair exclusively told In Touch in September 2023 that Gypsy has “been paroled” and is “coming out of prison in December of this year.”

Titania explained that Gypsy had “gotten very little mental health help in prison,” though said she was hopeful she will get access to resources when she is released. “I believe she will, with the help of a lot of people, she will thrive and she will become a better person,” she said. “And I think that that will help her to become that person.”

She also teased that Gypsy will share her story once she’s no longer serving time. “There are things that are coming once she comes out of prison,” Titania revealed. “She is going to reach out into the true crime industry and be able to share her story.”