Her first ink? Gypsy Rose Blanchard seemingly debuted a tattoo on her forearm in a selfie from her night out at an All Elite Wrestling event.

Gypsy, 32, shared a collection of photos from the night on her Instagram on Wednesday, January 31. The last image was a selfie that showed off the top half of her outfit — a black tank top paired with a fishnet glove on one hand and silver gems pasted around her eyes. She held her arm above her head to show off the ink on her arm — an Unalome, or a Buddhist and Hindu symbol that represents one’s life path or a path to freedom.

The Louisiana native did not say anything about the tattoo in the photo, so it’s unclear if the ink was real or not. However, she has talked about getting the body art done before.

During her appearance on “The Viall Files” podcast on January 9, Gypsy told hosts Nick Viall and Natalie Joy that she had plans to get her first tattoo and knew what she wanted to get.

“There’s this symbol, and it’s called a Unalome,” she explained. “Basically, it’s a little squiggly line, that basically means that the path to enlightenment and a self-awareness is mixed with twists and turns, but it doesn’t make it any less beautiful.”

Gypsy also noted that her stepmom, Kristy Blanchard, would be getting a matching tattoo. The two had a close relationship while Gypsy was growing up, as dad Rod Blanchard married Kristy when Gypsy was six months old. She said that her tattoo artist cousin, Bobby Pitre, would be giving them the tattoos within the following two weeks.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard/Instagram

Interestingly, Gypsy revealed at the time that she wanted to get the tattoo on the back of her neck. It’s possible she changed her mind about the location and decided to get it on her arm instead.

Gypsy became known to the public when she was arrested for her involvement in the 2015 murder of mom Dee Dee Blanchard with her then-boyfriend, Nicholas “Nick” Godejohn. She had suffered years of abuse at the hands of her mother, who was believed to have had Munchausen syndrome by proxy. The mental illness caused Dee Dee to lie about Gypsy’s age and fabricate her daughter’s medical issues. For years, Gypsy was forced to endure unnecessary and sometimes extremely painful medical treatments. She was also kept isolated from the outside world and later alleged that Dee Dee physically abused her at home.

Gypsy was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison in 2016, while Nick, 34, was sentenced to life without parole in 2018. However, after serving roughly eight years, Gypsy was released early on parole on December 28, 2023.

Gypsy’s husband, Ryan Anderson, whom she married while behind bars in July 2022, picked her up from Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri upon her release. The two spent a night together in a hotel before reuniting with Gypsy’s dad, stepmom and half siblings for a homecoming celebration. Gypsy and Ryan, 37, then headed home to Louisiana to start their life together as husband and wife.

In addition to having fun with her freedom by changing her hairstyle, adopting a puppy with Ryan and experiencing new things, Gypsy has gotten down to business. Soon after her release, she began sharing her side of the story via Lifetime’s The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard docuseries, her eBook titled Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom and a press tour.