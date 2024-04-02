Following news of her alleged separation from husband Ryan Anderson, Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s name reportedly appeared on a verified OnlyFans account. But does the page belong to the former prison inmate?

Does Gypsy Rose Blanchard Have an OnlyFans Account?

Days after Gypsy reportedly revealed via her private Facebook page that she and Ryan had separated, an OnlyFans account claiming to be run by the Louisiana native surfaced, The Blast reported on April 1, 2024. The outlet shared a screenshot of the verified account, which had Gypsy’s name and location, a link to her e-book and a photo of her. The account reportedly charged $50 per month for content.

However, The Blast noted that OnlyFans subscribers in an online forum claimed the account was a scam created by a user who had already been verified and changed the profile to look like it belonged to Gypsy.

A rep for Gypsy did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

Why Did Gypsy Rose Blanchard Split From Husband Ryan Anderson?

Gypsy married Ryan in June 2022 while she was serving time behind bars for her involvement in the 2015 murder of mom Dee Dee Blanchard. After she was released early on parole in December 2023, Gypsy moved in with Ryan to start their life together. However, they reportedly decided to take time apart three months later.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life,” Gypsy reportedly wrote in a March 28, 2024, private Facebook post obtained by People. “Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

Why Did Gypsy Rose Blanchard Delete Her Public Social Media?

The mysteriously OnlyFans account surfaced after Gypsy suddenly deleted most of her public-facing social media accounts, including X and Instagram. After leaving fans to wonder where she was for a few days, Gypsy finally addressed her decision to soften her social media presence on TikTok before deleting that account, as well. She now only has private Facebook and Instagram pages.

“I do my best to live my authentic life and what’s real to me, and what’s not real is social media,” she explained in a video. “Social media is literally a doorway to hell. It’s so crazy. I can’t even wrap my head around what social media is. I thought that once I got out of prison I’d come out and I’d enjoy social media like the next person, taking selfies and just acting goofy. It’s the simple stuff in life, right?”

Gypsy added that she permanently deleted her accounts after a “really good conversation” with her dad, Rod Blanchard.

“He gave me some guidance that I feel like I really need it. And that guidance was to show me that real life is something you can touch, something you can feel,” she continued. “People you can actually hug.”