Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released from prison in December 2023, but the Louisiana native has already started looking at possible jobs she’d like to work in the future.

“I like to do people’s hair. I like to do makeup. I’m a total girly girl. So, you know, I might want to do something in retail kind of shop that I really like and enjoy. Also, I might get discounts which would be cool,” Gypsy, 32, said during a press conference for The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard on Tuesday, January 9.

Even though Gypsy feels like the “opportunities are endless” when it comes to her future career, she doesn’t have plans to jump back into the workforce right away.

“Right now, my life is way too hectic for a nine to five going forward,” Gypsy added. “I think that, you know, I might get a little bored not having a day-to-day job. So, I might want to have one. Right now, I’m not wanting one. I’m not wanting to take that on.”

Gypsy first found herself in the spotlight after the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, in 2015. She and her boyfriend at the time, Nicholas “Nick” Godejohn, devised a plan to kill Dee Dee after Gypsy suffered years of abuse at the hands of her mom, who was believed to have suffered from a medical condition known as Munchausen syndrome by proxy (MSP). Gypsy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. She served approximately eight of those years before being released on parole.

Since her release, Gypsy’s been very outspoken about everything from her love life with husband Ryan Anderson to her struggles with an addiction to pain pills at the time of Dee Dee’s murder.

Raymond Hall / Getty Images

Gypsy’s newfound freedom also garnered the attention of a couple of celebrities like Joey King and Patricia Arquette. Joey, 24, played the role of Gypsy in The Act while Patricia, 55, took on the role of Dee Dee, and both have made comments about Gypsy’s release from prison.

“I’m so happy that she’s released,” Joey told photographers while she was hiking on Monday, January 8. “I’m so happy for her. She deserves freedom.”

Patricia shared similar feelings about Gypsy’s time in prison being over.

“I just hope she has a happy life and I hope people online are kind to her,” Patricia shared with Us Weekly on January 6. “This is a very surreal world. She’s had a surreal life since the very beginning and a lot of difficulties, so I hope people are gentle with her.”

The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard will re-air on Lifetime on Friday, January 12, at 6 p.m. ET and Sunday, January 14, at 10 a.m. ET.