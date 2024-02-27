Bun in the oven? Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s husband, Ryan Anderson, fueled rumors with his latest social media post that the documentary star is pregnant.

Ryan, 37, took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 27, to share a close-up photo of his arm wrapped around Gypsy’s waist as she lounged in a matching set of gray pajamas with a white star pattern on them. Her shirt was pulled up so that Ryan’s hand could rest on her stomach. Meanwhile, their puppy, Pixie, snuggled up beside Gypsy, 32.

“Me and my little family cuddling together,” he captioned the post.

Fans in the comments wondered if Ryan was hinting at Gypsy being pregnant.

“NAH NAH NAH NAH NAH WAIT A DAMN MINUTE IS SHE PREGNANT?” one user wrote.

“The way the hand lays is a gesture she’s pregnant,” another fan theorized.

“Actual evidence that the D is in fact fire,” a third follower joked, referencing a comment Gypsy once made about her and Ryan’s sex life.

While neither Ryan nor Gypsy have confirmed her pregnancy, the Instagram post came days after the couple was spotted at a medical facility in Lake Charles, Louisiana. TMZ obtained photos of Gypsy and Ryan walking to the hospital on February 24, and fans speculated that they were there for a pregnancy visit.

Gypsy — who spent eight years in prison for her involvement in the murder of mom Dee Dee Blanchard — moved in with Ryan, whom she married while behind bars in 2022, immediately after her early release on parole in December 2023. She talked about wanting to start a family with Ryan.

Ryan Anderson/Instagram

“We’re in love,” Gypsy told People in an interview published on December 29, 2023, one day after her release. “It’s hard because I’m going into a new life and I’m newly married, and I’m going to have kids one day, and I’m going to have to explain to my kids why their grandmother on mommy’s side isn’t around. And that’s going to be a really hard conversation.”

Days later, Gypsy told Entertainment Tonight that she didn’t have “any reservations” about having kids.

“We both have talked about starting a family, we just don’t know when yet,” she said on January 5. “My life is a little hectic right now. So, we’re just trying to take it day by day. We’re just trying to start off the marriage on a good foot before we bring kids into this situation right now.”

Ryan agreed that they weren’t quite ready for kids yet. He revealed during a press conference on January 9 that Gypsy had purchased an outfit for their future baby, but he reminded her that they weren’t at that stage.

“I had to get the outfit for just in case later down the road,” Gypsy said, while Ryan added, “When we walked through that section, I was like, ‘Keep walking, keep walking.’ We’re not there.”

Gypsy and Ryan expanded their family with a four-legged friend on January 23. The Louisiana native took to Instagram to announce the news. “I want to introduce you guys to someone very special,” Gypsy said before showing 8-week-old Pixie to the camera. “She is a sweetheart and she is already spoiled rotten.”