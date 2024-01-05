Gypsy Rose Blanchard has managed to have a very unique dating history despite being abused by her mom and eventually serving eight years in prison for her murder. Fans want to know who she’s dated, been engaged to and married.

Who Is Nicholas Godejohn?

Gypsy and Nicholas met and began corresponding via a Christian singles dating website in 2013. Two years later, they finally met in person and went on a date to the movies. It was during their second date that Nicholas stabbed Gypsy Rose’s mother Dee Dee Blanchard to death, a crime in which they allegedly conspired.

During Nicolas’ 2018 trial, hundreds of texts between the two were presented in court mostly focusing on love and sex, as well as how the pair were planning to get married and live together in rural Wisconsin while starting a family one day. In one of the texts shown on screen in court, Gypsy told Nicholas, “You make my girlie parts tingle.”

Unfortunately for the couple, the texts also included their plans to kill Dee Dee, including how Nicholas’ “evil side” needed to purchase duct tape and asking Gypsy Rose if her mom was a light sleeper.

Dee Dee was believed to have developed Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a mental illness that causes guardians to fake medical symptoms in order to make a child appear sick in an attempt to gain sympathy or attention.

In Gypsy Rose’s case, Dee Dee had her confined to a wheelchair despite being able to walk. She also had her daughter’s salivary glands removed in a painful surgery, the insertion of a feeding tube despite Gypsy Rose’s ability to eat and had her undergo more unnecessary procedures.

Nicholas was convicted of stabbing Dee Dee to death in the bed of her Missouri home in June 2015, on what was the second time he and Gypsy Rose met in person. She hid in the bathroom at the time. The pair later fled to Wisconsin before their arrest.

MEGA

“I felt horrible about it. When me and her were in the hotel room … she [Gypsy] kept on telling me, ‘Stop crying, stop crying. There’s no reason, reason to cry. It was my idea, it wasn’t yours.’ I … did what I did because I loved her. I really wanted a life with her, I really did,” Nicholas told ABC’s 20/20 in 2018.

Gypsy Rose pleaded guilty to second-degree murder charges in 2016 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, although she served just under eight when she was released on December 28, 2023. Nicholas went to trial in 2018 and was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole. The pair have a no-contact order in place by the court.

Who Is Gypsy’s Former Fiancé Ken?

Gypsy Rose became engaged to a man named Ken while serving her sentence at Missouri’s Chillicothe Correctional Center. He wrote her a letter after watching the 2017 HBO documentary about her case – Mommy Dead and Dearest – and the two quickly grew close.

“We became fast friends. It was pretty soon after that that we started talking on the phone. We would spend hours on the phone. I talked to him like I had known him my whole life and vice versa,” Gypsy told E! News in 2019. She then went on to describe his proposal.

“It was in a visit back in October (2018), this was something we had discussed for a while, so it wasn’t out of the blue. We bounced around the idea, we have a pretty solid thing going and we’re pretty sure this is what we want. So, on the October visit he held my hands close and told me how much I meant to him and he’s like, ‘I would really, really be honored if I could have your hand in marriage,’ and I said yes,” Gypsy told the outlet.

The couple planned a January 2020 wedding but would later break up briefly before getting back together.

In the Lifetime docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, she revealed Ken ended their relationship. “He left me, and it broke my heart,” she confessed.

Who Is Ryan Scott Anderson?

Ryan, a middle school special education teacher from Louisiana, wrote a letter to Gypsy Rose in 2020 and the pair hit it off. The couple married in July 2022 in a prison ceremony while Gypsy was still serving her sentence. They weren’t allowed to consummate their marriage at the time as the facility did not allow conjugal visits.

“Ryan’s from Louisiana… and I’m originally from Louisiana, and I saw that, I’m kinda like, ‘Oh, hey, someone from my home state!’ So, I wrote him a letter back and we became friends,” Gypsy recalled to People in a December 2023 interview prior to her release, adding, “And of course more than friends, and then now we’re married.”

Courtesy of Gypsy Rose Blanchard/Instagram

He was the person who picked Gypsy Rose up from prison upon her release and the pair have been inseparable ever since, with plans to start a family.

“I don’t have any reservations. We both have talked about starting a family, we just don’t know when yet,” Gypsy told Entertainment Online in an interview published on January 5.

She continued, “My life is a little hectic right now. So, we’re just trying to take it day by day,. We’re just trying to start off the marriage on a good foot before we bring kids into this situation right now.”