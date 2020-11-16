Behold the bling! Gwen Stefani showed off her unbelievably gorgeous diamond ring while out and about with fiancé Blake Shelton ahead of his appearance at the 2020 People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, November 15.

“So basically, I have to stay in the car because of COVID-19, but I’m here to support Blake in case he wins,” the “Rich Girl” songstress, 51, said in her Instagram Stories video, flashing a peek at the blinding new sparkler on her finger.

Courtesy Gwen Stefani/Instagram

The “God’s Country” crooner, 44, ended up taking home the trophy for Top Country artist during the ceremony held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and gave his leading lady a sweet shout-out on stage. “Thank you to my new fiancée, Gwen Stefani,” he gushed. “That’s S-t-e-f-a-n-i, if you need to Google it to figure out who she is. Thanks for the inspiration and I love you guys.”

It may come as no surprise that Blake spared no expense while picking out the jewelry for his wife-to-be. The performer likely dropped “around $500,000,” based on the quality and characteristics of the center stone, Kathryn Money, Brilliant Earth’s SVP of Merchandising and Retail Expansion, told Life & Style.

“Gwen’s ring appears to feature a classic, six-prong setting with a 6 to 9-carat round solitaire diamond set on a white gold or platinum band,” she added.

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

The lovebirds announced their engagement on October 27, following their public five-year romance. “Yes, please,” Gwen captioned a PDA portrait with her man. Blake also shared the news on his page, writing, “Hey, [Gwen Stefani], thanks for saving my 2020 … And the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!”

And he followed tradition! Blake got down on one knee when he asked for the No Doubt rocker’s hand in marriage at a very special place to them, an insider told In Touch.

“The engagement happened at the chapel Blake built for Gwen on the grounds of their Oklahoma home,” the source revealed. “Gwen has been waiting for this moment and it’s finally happened.”

Gwen is the proud mom of three sons, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and 6-year-old Apollo, shared with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. All three of her boys have grown quite close with Blake, so we bet they will have a big role in the power couple’s upcoming nuptials!