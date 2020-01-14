Strut your stuff, girl! Gwen Stefani looked fashionable, as always, after she got her nails done in Los Angeles on Monday, January 13. The 50-year-old sported a winter chic outfit as she wore a plaid long-sleeve shirt with a black T-shirt and jeans along with patterned booties and flower sunglasses. Additionally, the “Hollaback Girl” singer looked relaxed and in good spirits as she ran some errands around town.

These days, the No Doubt rocker seems to be in a great place as she is currently dating Blake Shelton, was a judge on season 17 of The Voice and currently has a residency in Las Vegas for her “Just a Girl” show. However, next up on the agenda is Blake and Gwen’s performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26.

The power couple will be performing their new duet, “Nobody But You,” and it seems like both of them can hardly wait. “Nobody but you, @gwenstefani that I’d want to share this year’s @recordingacademy #GRAMMYs stage with!” the 43-year-old country star captioned a photo of himself promoting the awards show via Instagram on January 7. “Tune in — January 26th to watch our performance!” For her part, Gwen gushed over the news on social media, too. “@blakeshelton never in my wildest dreams could I imagine this!” she wrote on the ‘gram. “#YesPlease #MyFavoriteCountrySinger #NobodyButYou.”

The pair — who has been together for four years — released their third song together in early December, and they got awfully lovey-dovey about one another in the lyrics. “In the chorus, they both sing, “I don’t wanna live without you / I don’t wanna dream about you / Wanna wake up with you next to me (Next to me) / I don’t wanna go down any other road now / I don’t wanna love nobody but you (I don’t wanna love nobody) / Lookin’ in your eyes now, if I had to die now / I don’t want nobody but you / I don’t wanna love nobody but you (You) / I don’t wanna love nobody but you.”

Recently, the duo spent the holidays together and attended the CMAs and the PCAs in November. “He looked so proud leading his lady around a busy ballroom — seconds before the show started,” an onlooker told In Touch exclusively about their time at the PCAs. “The happy couple continued to dote on each other throughout the night. During a break, Gwen and Blake were whispering to each other. She was cracking up, he was nodding along.”

