A match made in musical heaven! Blake Shelton revealed he will be performing with his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, at the 2020 Grammy Awards, and we can hardly wait. “Nobody but you, @gwenstefani that I’d want to share this year’s @recordingacademy #GRAMMYs stage with!” the 43-year-old captioned a photo of himself promoting the awards show on Tuesday, January 7. “Tune in — January 26th to watch our performance!”

For her part, the 50-year-old blonde beauty couldn’t help but get excited over the news. “@blakeshelton never in my wildest dreams could I imagine this!” she shared on Instagram. “#YesPlease #MyFavoriteCountrySinger #NobodyButYou.”

Of course, fans took to the comments section to gush over how cute their “Nobody But You” duet is going to be at the star-studded event. One person wrote, “AYEE THAT’S AWESOME!!!” while another echoed, “Couple Goals.” A third person chimed in, writing, “Yassss. Can’t wait!!! Love this song so hard.”

Courtesy of Gwen Stefani/Instagram

The celebrity couple — who has been together for four years —released their third tune together in early December. This time around, the country singer and the rocker got awfully romantic about their feelings toward one another. “Don’t have to leave this town to see the world / ‘Cause there’s something that I gotta do / I don’t wanna look back in thirty years and wonder who you’re married to.” Blake sings. “Wanna say it now, wanna make it clear / For only you and God to hear / When you love someone, they say you set ‘em free / But that ain’t gonna work for me.”

In the chorus, they both sing, “I don’t wanna live without you / I don’t wanna dream about you / Wanna wake up with you next to me (Next to me) / I don’t wanna go down any other road now / I don’t wanna love nobody but you (I don’t wanna love nobody) / Lookin’ in your eyes now, if I had to die now / I don’t want nobody but you / I don’t wanna love nobody but you (You) / I don’t wanna love nobody but you.”

Recently, the pair looked happier than ever as they were spotted celebrating the holidays together as they jammed to their Christmas bop after it popped up on their television. Prior to that, they attended two awards shows — the CMAs and the AMAs — in November, and it seemed like they had a great time. “He looked so proud leading his lady around a busy ballroom — seconds before the show started,” an onlooker told In Touch exclusively. “The happy couple continued to dote on each other throughout the night. During a break, Gwen and Blake were whispering to each other. She was cracking up, he was nodding along.”

Courtesy of Gwen Stefani/Instagram

One thing is for sure: #Gwake is going to blow our minds in a few short weeks!