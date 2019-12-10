It happens to the best of us! Gwen Stefani admitted she forgot the title of her new tune with Blake Shelton via her Instagram Stories. “I didn’t know they were going to ask about our new duet that is coming out. It’s been a secret this whole time, and they asked me what the name of it was, and I was like, ‘I can’t remember the name of the song!’ I don’t know what happened, I just froze,” the 50-year-old blonde beauty admitted on Monday, December 9, after she did some interviews promoting The Voice.

Later on, the country star, 43, asked his lady if she was able to recall the upcoming bop. “Nobody But You,” the No Doubt rocker revealed. “It’s kind of about nobody but you, like it has meaning to me, but for whatever reason. I think I was thinking of all the other songs we have done together, and I just brain clog.” However, it seems like the two had a laugh about the incident and were clearly able to move past the mistake.

Courtesy of Gwen Stefani/Instagram

After dating for over four years, the musical artists seem to be in a great place. So much so, the “God’s Country” singer couldn’t help but gush over their strong connection. “I don’t want to remember what I was like before Gwen, actually,” he told Entertainment Tonight that same day. “I’m a little bit of a jerk to you, still,” he told his fellow The Voice judge Kelly Clarkson. “But I was a jerk to everybody … Look how nice I am now!”

So, how did the “Hollaback Girl” songstress feel about her beau’s sweet shout-out? Well, warm and fuzzy, of course! “Blake saved my life, everybody knows that,” she told the outlet. “Like, we’re just having the time of our lives, and we never expected that this late in our lives, so we’re just trying to savor every moment together, and just to be back on The Voice as well. Not to change the subject but working together again has been really fun, and I love being here and I love being with him.”

Last month, the duo attended two awards shows — the CMAs and the PCAs — and it looked like they were enjoying time with each other. “He looked so proud leading his lady around a busy ballroom — seconds before the show started,” an onlooker told In Touch exclusively. “The happy couple continued to dote on each other throughout the night. During a break, Gwen and Blake were whispering to each other. She was cracking up, he was nodding along.”

Courtesy of Gwen Stefani/Instagram

How adorable are these two?