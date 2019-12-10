Even though Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been dating for four years, the couple is still smitten with one another. So much so, the country star, 43 — who collaborated with his lady on his upcoming song, “Nobody But You” — revealed the blonde beauty, 50, has made his life so much better. “I don’t want to remember what I was like before Gwen, actually,” he told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, December 9. “I’m a little bit of a jerk to you, still,” he told his fellow The Voice judge Kelly Clarkson. “But I was a jerk to everybody … Look how nice I am now!”

Naturally, the No Doubt rocker echoed similar sentiments about her man. “Blake saved my life, everybody knows that,” she told the outlet. “Like, we’re just having the time of our lives, and we never expected that this late in our lives, so we’re just trying to savor every moment together, and just to be back on The Voice as well. Not to change the subject but working together again has been really fun, and I love being here and I love being with him.”

Courtesy of Gwen Stefani/Instagram

Not only does Gwen enjoy being around the Oklahoma native, but John Legend also has a front row seat to their relationship since they all star on the NBC series. “I love the energy with them being on the show together,” the “All of Me” crooner explained. “It kind of softens Blake a little bit.”

The musical artists attended the Country Music Association Awards and the People’s Choice Awards in November, and they looked like they couldn’t stop smiling. “He looked so proud leading his lady around a busy ballroom — seconds before the show started,” an onlooker exclusively told In Touch. “The happy couple continued to dote on each other throughout the night. During a break, Gwen and Blake were whispering to each other. She was cracking up, he was nodding along.”

At the PCAs, after Gwen — who shares Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, Apollo, 5, with her ex Gavin Rossdale — won the Fashion Icon Award, she gave a sweet shout-out to Blake. “I love you, Blake Shelton! You’re a babe!” she exclaimed. For his part, the handsome hunk said, “I want to say Gwen Stefani, I love the s—t out of you,” after he received his trophy.

Courtesy of Gwen Stefani/Instagram

Clearly, these two were meant to be. Maybe we will hear wedding bells in 2020? Only time will tell!