Family First! Gwen Stefani and Her Parents Cheer on Kingston From the Sidelines at His Football Game

Team spirit! Gwen Stefani put her powerhouse vocals to work from the stands of son Kingston Rossdale’s football game on Sunday, March 8. The star was joined by parents Patti Flynn and Dennis Stefani as they rooted on their 13-year-old grandson as he rushed up and down the field.

One person was missing from the teen’s posse, though. Blake Shelton seemingly decided to sit the sports event out. That doesn’t mean he wasn’t still rooting for Kingston, though. Gwen, 50, and Blake, 43, have made a point of spending time with all of her children. He’s even attended football games in the past.

In February 2020, cameras caught the country singer by his girlfriend’s side as the teenager took the field. Though the couple seemingly kept their distance from Gavin Rossdale, Gwen’s ex, they cuddled up with her youngest son, Apollo. The 6-year-old crawled into both of their laps as they kept him entertained during his brother’s game. After the match was over, the “Hollaback Girl” singer and her man headed out to the grocery store with all three of her sons in tow.

It’s clear that the boys love Blake, and he loves them too. He even helped celebrate Apollo’s birthday on February 28 as the little boy blew out candles on his cake. A source close to the couple tells In Touch that Gwen’s sons have come to think of their mom’s boyfriend as a second father. “They feel like they have two dads,” the insider shared. “So far there are no huge issues.”

Gavin, 54, and the country star also get along. “Blake and Gavin don’t have issues with each other,” the source continued. “Blake knows better than to get involved or worse, get in the middle [of him and Gwen].” Though they’re “not buddies,” they’re more than capable of keeping it civil when they run into each other — like they did at one of Kingston’s football games.

“They say hello if they’re in the same room when kids are being dropped off or picked up, or in this case, at a football game,” the source explained. “Gavin and Blake will usually do the usual guy thing, a head nod and a ‘What’s up?’ That’s it.” Gwen and her ex “aren’t going to be hanging out on double dates” any time soon, but for now, everyone is on good terms. “They will get together for their kids’ events.”

Check out the gallery below to see Gwen and her parents rooting on Kingston at his game.