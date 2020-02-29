Courtesy of Gwen Stefani/Instagram

Birthday boy! Gwen Stefani and her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, celebrated her son Apollo’s sixth birthday on Friday, February 28 together with a super sweet treat. The rockstar took to Instagram to share a cute photo of her, her boyfriend and her youngest son posing with a yummy-looking Oreo cake.

“[Six] years ago GOD blessed us [with] this little angel [baby angel emoji] boy [folded hands emoji],” Gwen, 50, captioned the cute family photo on Instagram. She added the hashtags “#thankyouGOD,” “#happybirthday” and “#APOLLO.”

Both Gwen and Blake, 43, smiled wide in the photo. Meanwhile, Apollo looked adorable as he wore his wavy, chin-length hair loose and looked super cool and edgy in a black Thrasher logo tee.

Just hours before the No Doubt frontwoman posted her photo, her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, also shared a sweet tribute to their youngest son. “My love turned 6 — endless magic endless joy endless Nutella — Apollo we all love you so much,” the 54-year-old captioned a series of cute photos with his boy, while added a black heart emoji. Gwen and Gavin also share sons Kingston, 13, and Zuma, 11.

It seems like Apollo is indeed loved by everyone in his life — including his mom’s boyfriend, Blake. As In Touch previously reported, Gwen, Blake and Apollo were spotted sitting in the bleachers cheering on Kingston during his football game on February 16. In a few photos, Apollo could be seen sitting in the country crooner’s lap and cuddling up to him as they enjoyed the sporting event.

Gavin also attended the game, and an insider exclusively revealed to In Touch that the Bush rocker’s run-in with his ex-wife and her boyfriend were not “planned.” All three adults did not appear to interact in photos, but the source explained that they are cordial. “[They] aren’t going to be hanging out on double dates, but they will get together for their kids’ events,” the insider added.

It seems like Gwen and Gavin have a great coparenting relationship, and their sons also have a good relationship with Blake — they even look to his as a father figure. “They feel like they have two dads,” the source revealed, adding, “So far there are no huge issues.”