Family fun! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were spotted spending some quality time with Gwen’s kids on Thursday, March 5. Their blended family appeared to be in high spirits during their outing to the supermarket.

Gwen, 55, kept things casual as she sported a pair of red sweatpants and a white graphic sweatshirt. Even though she went for a more understated look, she still rocked her signature red lip. As for Blake, 43, he stayed true to his classic attire. He donned a trucker hat paired with blue jeans and a loose-fitting shirt.

The beauty’s kids Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6, were right by their mom’s side. Luckily for Blake, Gwen’s children approve of their relationship. The rocker shares three children with ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, including her eldest son, Kingston, 13. The boys are “well-adjusted” to Blake and Gwen’s relationship, a source exclusively told In Touch. “They feel like they have two dads,” the insider continued. “So far there are no huge issues.”

Since Gwen and Gavin split in August 2015, they’ve done their best to coparent. Since Blake came into the picture later that year, he has made an effort not to overstep. “You have to hand it to Gwen, she’s definitely taken the high road,” the source continued. “And Blake knows better than to get involved or worse, get in the middle. Blake and Gavin don’t have issues with each other.”

Thankfully, Blake and Gwen’s ex get along just fine. “They say hello if they’re in the same room when kids are being dropped off or picked up, or in this case, at a football game,” the insider explained, referring to when all three were spotted at Kingston’s football game. “Gavin and Blake will usually do the usual guy thing, a head nod and a ‘What’s up?’ That’s it,” the source elaborated. “They’re not buddies.”

It seems like Gwen appreciates Blake’s support. Back in September 2019, she raved about his paternal instincts on the Today Show. “He is a good dad. He’s been helping me out a lot. I literally get to the point where I’m like, ‘You’ve got to get home. Come help!’ It’s hard.” Scroll below to see photos of Blake and Gwen’s outing with her kids.