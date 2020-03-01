So in love! Gwen Stefani packed on the PDA with her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, during an outing at Griffith Park in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 29. The couple enjoyed some one-on-one time after they celebrated Gwen’s son Apollo’s sixth birthday earlier this week.

Gwen, 50, looked comfy in a pair of printed leggings with an oversized graphic hoodie that read, “Nobody But You” across the front. Blake, 43, also opted for a casual look with jeans, a navy blue polo shirt and a trucker hat.

It seems like Gwen was supporting her man by wearing some of his merch, since her hoodie featured the title of their duet. Blake released the song in December 2019, and the lyrics are as lovey-dovey as it gets. “I don’t wanna live without you / I don’t wanna even breathe / I don’t wanna dream about you / Wanna wake up with you next to me / I don’t wanna go down any other road now / I don’t wanna love nobody but you,” they sing on the love song.

The couple has been together for about four years. They first started dating in November 2015, after they met on the set of NBC’s The Voice. Their romance is clearly still going strong, and Blake has even become very involved in Gwen’s kids’ lives.

Gwen shares three children with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale — Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11 and Apollo, 6. The couple recently celebrated Apollo’s birthday together with a yummy-looking Oreo cake. “[Six] years ago GOD blessed us [with] this little angel [baby angel emoji] boy [folded hands emoji],” Gwen, 50, captioned the cute family photo on Instagram on Friday, February 28. She added the hashtags “#thankyouGOD,” “#happybirthday” and “#APOLLO.”

The No Doubt rocker gushed about her boyfriend’s bond with her kids during an appearance on the Today show in September 2019. “He is a good dad,” the blonde beauty said at the time. “He’s been helping me out a lot. I literally get to the point where I’m like, ‘You’ve got to get home. Come help!’ It’s hard. I have three boys.”

Her sons also have a good relationship with Blake, and an insider exclusively revealed to In Touch that they even look up to the country singer as a father figure. “They feel like they have two dads,” the source revealed, adding, “So far there are no huge issues.”

Scroll through the gallery below for more photos of Gwen and Blake packing on the PDA!