A family affair! Gwen Stefani is quite serious about her boyfriend Blake Shelton, so much so that she has made him a big part of her children’s life — and the country singer recently bonded with his love’s eldest child, Kingston.

The happy pair were spotted in Los Angeles on Saturday, December 14, alongside the No Doubt frontwoman’s teenage son, 13. Gwen, 50, shares Kingston as well as two more kids — sons Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5 — with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

Gwen and Blake, 43, have been together since 2015 — and they both have been quite open about how crazy they are of one another, especially when it comes how the “Don’t Speak” singer feels about her man being a father to her three little ones. “He is a good dad, actually,” Gwen told Hoda Kotb and guest host Andy Cohen during an appearance on Today on September 23. “He’s been helping me out a lot, so I literally get to the point where I’m like, ‘You gotta get home, I need help.’ It’s hard. I got three boys.”

“Life is full of surprises,” she continued. “I just never thought in my wildest dreams, on paper, a cowboy and a ska-like girl from Anaheim would be hanging out, but it works perfect and we’re just having so much fun and we just feel so blessed to be at this point in our lives.”

Blake is also all about being another father figure in Gwen’s kids’ life, even if it can get a little crazy, especially during the holidays. “You know, it’s chaos. Let’s just face it,” he joked to E! News during an interview. “At our house, it’s literally chaos. There’s not one thing outside of just — they have that moment when they run through the wrapping paper wall that she sets up every year. That’s about the only thing that I think consistently happens. You know, one year, there will be a fight over a toy that the other ones didn’t get. And the next year, they all get along.”

Now scroll on down to see more photos of Gwen and Kingston having a great day with Blake!