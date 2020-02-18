Awkward situation? Gwen Stefani attended her oldest son Kingston’s football game along with her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, while her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, was also sitting in the bleachers. The musical artists were spotted sitting with her other kids, Zuma, 11, Apollo, 5, in the corner as Gavin watched from a closer viewpoint. In photos from their outing, the exes didn’t appear to interact with one another.

Blake, 43, and Gwen, 50, seemed to be in good spirits as they arrived at the sports field. The blonde beauty wore a white long sleeve shirt with red pants while the country star sported a blue shirt with jeans and boots. Blake not only held hands with Zuma during their stroll, but the youngest child was on the Oklahoma native’s lap throughout the game.

The couple — who have been dating since 2015 after they met on The Voice — stood up at one point to cheer on Kingston. For his part, the Bush frontman, 53, looked off into the distance in his white T-shirt and black bottoms. The dad of three also wore sunglasses and appeared to be holding a cell phone while out and about.

Even though Gwen and Gavin are no longer together — Gwen filed for divorce in 2015 after 14 years of marriage — the U.K. native made it seem like they were on the same page when it came to coparenting. “You know, we both manage to feed them and get them to school on time, more or less!” he told Us Weekly in May 2019. “They are doing really good. They’re really happy, and that’s it. We’re doing the best we can.”

Despite the California native moving on with someone new, Gavin admitted he has nothing but love for his ex. “I just always want her to be happy,” he exclusively told In Touch in May.

It’s no surprise Blake wanted to support Gwen’s son as she previously gushed about his bond with her kiddos. “He is a good dad,” she said on the Today show in September. “He’s been helping me out a lot. I literally get to the point where I’m like, ‘You’ve got to get home. Come help!’ It’s hard. I have three boys.”

Well, if there was any sort of tension, we hope Gwen and Gavin were able to put the past behind them. Scroll through the gallery below to see Gwen’s outing with Blake and Gavin.